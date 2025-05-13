TOKYO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatron Technologies Limited, a UK-based developer of AI-powered battery optimization software platform, has established its Japan office in Tokyo following its selection for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's GX (Green Transformation) Support Program for Foreign Companies.

Eatron Opens Tokyo Office Following Selection for Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Prestigious Green Transformation Program

This program is designed to attract and support overseas companies with advanced technologies that can contribute to Japan's decarbonization and sustainability goals. Eatron was one of seven companies selected through a competitive process, which included 59 applications from 20 countries and regions.

Eatron develops Intelligent Optimization Software for lithium-ion batteries, which integrates AI, physical models, and cloud-edge architecture to improve the safety, performance, and lifetime of the batteries in operation. The software is used across a wide range of applications including electric vehicles (EVs), light mobility, commercial vehicles, and energy storage systems (ESS). Key functions include accurate estimation of battery State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH), which are critical to ensure high performance and longevity enabling second-life battery applications and supporting a circular battery economy.

The establishment of the Tokyo office extends Eatron's global coverage and enhances its collaboration with automotive OEMs, battery pack suppliers, Tier 1s, and ESS integrators in Japan.

Eatron is currently active in several global research and industry consortia, supporting areas such as enhanced battery safety, battery swapping, modular battery system optimization, and fleet-level battery analytics. These technologies aim to improve cost efficiency and flexibility in electrification strategies.

The Tokyo office will also serve as the base for Eatron's future local hiring and partnerships, with a view to expanding technical and commercial operations in Japan over the next five years. Initial hires will support engineering, business development, and customer success roles.

"We would like to thank the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the review committee for their support," said Dr Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. "Our aim is to contribute intelligent, scalable software solutions to support Japan's goals in electrification and sustainable energy."

About Eatron

We develop AI-powered battery optimization software that gives our clients the edge in safety, efficiency, and performance.

With advanced technology and world-class engineering, we help industries tackle challenges, reduce risks and lead the electrification revolution.

