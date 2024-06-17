EASYRAIN HEADING TO MARKET WITH EUGENIO RAZELLI AS NEW CHAIRMAN

TURIN, Italy, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easyrain, the Italian startup in the field of predictive and active safety systems for the automotive industry, has appointed Eugenio Razelli as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

In his new role, Razelli – succeeding Heinrich Gerhard Schuering – will work alongside Easyrain's CEO and founder Giovanni Blandina in launching the DAI and AIS products to market and establishing the company as a new global Tier-1 player within the automotive industry.

Giovanni Blandina and Eugenio Razelli

With a career spanning over 40 years in some of the major industrial groups in the automotive industry, starting in 1976 at Fiat Auto and continuing in Zanussi, Gilardini Industriale, Pirelli, and Marelli, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to 2015, Razelli currently chairs the Motor Valley Accelerator, an initiative by CDP Venture Capital, Fondazione di Modena, and UniCredit, managed by Plug and Play, which also operates as an investor, and CRIT. Razelli is also the Chairman of Safilo and Vice Chairman of Texa.

"The appointment represents the end of the concept development phase and the start of industrialization; Easyrain is now a structured company ready for the market. I feel great enthusiasm as, with Razelli, we will face the new market challenges and together achieve the goals" stated Giovanni Blandina, CEO and founder of Easyrain. "I would like to extend my thanks to Schuering and express my gratitude for the passion, commitment, and results achieved during his presidency. Schuering has shown the merit of having guided Easyrain through the product development and company structuring phase."

The appointment of Razelli comes at a highly intense 2024 for the company, which will expand its activities with car manufacturers and further grow to realize the ambitious industrial plan supported by a new round of investment.

"Easyrain is a start-up in an advanced development phase, a very interesting company dealing with safety, a significant value for all types of mobility, regardless of the type of motorization, with or without a driver. The goal of this young innovative company is to help launch productions with these technological solutions" commented Razelli.

Easyrain is one of the very few start-ups in the world providing solutions for predictive, active, and infrastructural safety aimed at the automotive industry: the Digital Advanced Information (DAI) virtual sensor platform, the Aquaplaning Intelligent Solution (AIS) anti-aquaplaning system, and the Easyrain Cloud (ERC).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440728/Easyrain.jpg