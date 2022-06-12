easyMarkets Crowned Most Trusted Forex Broker in Middle East

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- easyMarkets, a leading broker in the trading industry, was named Most Trusted Forex Broker in Middle East and Best Forex Broker in MENA Region 2022 at The Fin Expo Egypt 2022 awards ceremony. The winners of these awards are judged on a range of criteria, including but not limited to the range of trading platforms on offer, order execution quality, trading conditions, and customer service.

Sun Yu, Chief Sales and Retention Officer at easyMarkets commented:

"We're delighted to win these prestigious awards. All our staff at easyMarkets work tirelessly to ensure that our clients in the Middle East and around the world receive the very best experience when trading with us. Our commitment to providing exceptional trading platforms, the best trading conditions and first-class customer service set us apart from other brokers, and why we have an excellent reputation in this industry. So, we're very happy to see that the team at Fin Expo Egypt have recognized our efforts and presented us with these awards."

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets is an award-winning global broker with full market access, innovative trading platforms and a commitment to easy trading. Operating uninterrupted since 2001, easyMarkets has offered CFD trading to hundreds of thousands of traders. Beyond the safety offered by regulatory oversight, easyMarkets offers its traders completely unique risk management tools and conditions to help manage their exposure when trading with us. This includes free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate – and one of its most innovative tools: dealCancellation which allows traders to undo losing trades within 1, 3 or 6 hours for a small fee. easyMarkets clients also have access to multiple markets, including currencies, precious and industrial metals, energy and agricultural commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and shares.

SOURCE easyMarkets