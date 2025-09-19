Eastroc Beverage Ranked Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Chinese Brands for Four Consecutive Years, Brand Value Soars 73% to 44th

Food and Beverage is a highly competitive industry, yet Eastroc Beverage has achieved double-digit growth in both revenue and profit for six consecutive years from cutthroat competitions. Its full-year operating revenue for 2024 reached ¥15.839 billion, an increase of 40.63% YOY. Meanwhile, the brand is rapidly expanding its global footprints, introducing its products to 31 countries and regions and actively exploring potentials in Southeast Asia, Northern America, Europe and Middle East etc.

In this new era, brand competitiveness hinges on multi-dimensional, long-term success. Guided by the "long-termism" principle, Eastroc Beverage has built a brand that combines strategic resilience with tactical agility, thus sustaining resilient growth against different business cycles.

To navigate market dynamics, the company employs a multi-category strategy. Its core product, "Eastroc Energy Drink", continues to act as a steady cornerstone, maintaining its position as China's best-selling energy drink for four consecutive years. The 500ml bottled Eastroc Energy Drink has secured a steady position among the top three China's beverages in Nielsen report, making the product a genuine "classic" in the Chinese market. On the other hand, a matrix of newer products, such as "Eastroc Water Boost" (its electrolyte beverage), has become pivotal for growth. This "1+6" product portfolio spans energy drinks, electrolyte water, sugar-free tea, ready-to-drink coffee, pre-mixed cocktails, plant-based protein drinks, and fruit tea. In the first half of 2025, "Water Boost" achieved revenue of ¥1.5 billion, a year-on-year surge of 214%, demonstrating strong growth momentum. The "1+6" strategy derives from keen insights into shifting demands and precise brand asset leveraging.

Eastroc Beverage employs a flexible marketing mix continues to amplify brand visibility. In an age featuring media fragmentation, Eastroc Beverage partners with premium content and major traffic-driving IPs like the FIFA World Cup, Asian Games, and KPL esports, complemented by strategic placements in popular film and TV for efficient exposure. Offline, the brand leverages touchpoints like elevator, subway, and bus advertisements for steady reach, while using scenario-based and emotional marketing to integrate its products into consumers' daily lives and even make closer friends with them.

The food and beverage industry has fully entered a stage of refined operations and market segmentation. Leveraging a clear product strategy, efficient resource allocation, and continuous accumulation of brand value, Eastroc Beverage is embarking on a phase of high-quality growth. Looking ahead, Chinese domestic brands represented by Eastroc Beverage are poised to showcase "China's vitality", expanding their global influence with sustainable growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777122/1.jpg