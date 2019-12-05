Earthmoving Equipment Market to Touch USD 84.24 Billion by 2026; Increasing Pace of Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Earthmoving Equipment Market Research Report Are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, AB Volvo, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd, SANY America, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc.

PUNE, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global earthmoving equipment market is projected to reach USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. One of the primary forces driving the growth of this market is the rising investment and energy in infrastructure development across the globe. According to the World Infrastructure Congress, global expenditure on infrastructure will touch USD 9 trillion by 2025. A study by Oxford Economics estimates that the world will need to invest around USD 94 trillion between 2016 and 2040 to meet the demands of an ever-increasing world population. This means, on average, infrastructure development will require an annual investment of USD 3.7 trillion till 2040. These numbers bode well for the earthmoving equipment market growth as rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing nations, will ramp up the demand for heavy earth-moving machinery.

Earthmoving Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

A new report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Earthmoving Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks and Others), By Industry (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", states that the value of the market stood at USD 69.85 billion in 2018. The report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, the report also provides a macroscopic overview of the general industry outlook that will also influence the development of the market and aid businesses to make informed decisions regarding the strategies they need to adopt to stay ahead of the competition.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

Widening Service Offerings by OEMs to Elevate Market Potential

In a bid to enhance customer experience, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting different strategies to gain firm ground in this market, according to the earthmoving equipment market analysis. The most preferred strategies taken up by OEMs include constant improvement in operations, developing advanced machinery, and offering better and efficient after-sales services to customers. While in developing regions companies are competing over price, in developed nations competition is mainly based on delivering high-quality products and services that will benefit consumers in the long-run.

Speedy Growth of Construction and Mining Industries to Propel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Rapid expansion of the construction and mining industries enabled Asia-Pacific to generate a revenue of USD 26.81 billion in 2018. The earthmoving equipment market trends show that the region will continue its dominance till 2026 owing to the roaring demand for better infrastructure in India and China. This, coupled with government initiatives and private sector investment in building of roads, bridges, etc., will further propel the market in the region.

North America is slated to hold a significant portion in the earth moving equipment market share as a result of presence of big companies in the region and their increasing investment in research and development to come out with advanced technologies.

Europe is also anticipated to experience a robust growth period on account of rising use of heavy earthmoving machinery, mainly in Western European countries. Additionally, strict implementation of regulatory norms by governments in the region will also bode well for the market.

In Middle East and Africa, healthy growth is expected as a result of steady economic development in these regions.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

Stiff Competition to Energize Market Dynamics

Major companies are doubling down their investment in developing innovative products and introducing new-age technologies such as Internet of Things and Machine Learning. Furthermore, many companies are looking to entrench their position in this market through setting up of new plants and offering novel solutions to customers.

Key Industry Developments:

October 2019 : Hitachi Construction Machinery's wholly-owned subsidiary in Queensland, Australia , Bradken Pty Ltd, shipped two EH5000AC-3 rigid dump trucks that are about 10% lighter than the conventional Hitachi dump trucks.

Hitachi Construction Machinery's wholly-owned subsidiary in , Bradken Pty Ltd, shipped two EH5000AC-3 rigid dump trucks that are about 10% lighter than the conventional Hitachi dump trucks. March 2019 : J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited announced an investment worth £65 million to set up a new plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, which will dedicatedly fabricate and export parts via the port at Surat to meet increasing earthmoving equipment demand from the Middle East and Africa .

List of Key Companies Operating in the Earthmoving Equipment Market are:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial N.V

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

Terex Corporation

SANY America

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Earthmoving Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



By Equipment Type (Value)





Excavators







Mini Excavator









Crawler Excavator









Wheeled Excavator









Others (Dragline, Long Reach , etc.)

, etc.)





Loaders







Skid Steer









Backhoe









Wheeled Excavator









Crawler/ Track









Mini Loaders







Dump Trucks







Articulated Trucks









Rigid Trucks







Others (Dumpers, Motor Graders, etc.)





By Industry (Value)





Mining







Construction







Agriculture & forestry







Others (Oil & Gas, etc.)





By Geography (Value)





North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







Middle East and Africa

and





Latin America

Continued…!!!

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Machinery & Equipment Industry)

Browse Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Excavators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Mini/Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Excavator), By End-use Industry (Construction, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Loaders Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Loader Type (Skid Steer, Backhoe, Wheeled, Crawler/Track, Mini Loaders), By Payload Capacity (3-5 tons, 6-10 tons, 11-15 tons, 15 tons and above), By Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Install Vehicle (Van & Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Trailer), By Mode of Operation (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Power Source (Vehicle Powered, Self-Powered), By Application (Food and Beverage Products, Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products, Floral Products) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: Fortune Business Insights™

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040384/Earthmoving_Equipment_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights