EarthId - a self-sovereign identity platform - launches at Open Access on Hedera Hashgraph mainnet

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthId, a universal self-sovereign identity platform, is an early adopter of Hedera Hashgraph, and among dozens of innovative decentralised apps to launch at Open Access of the Hedera Hashgraph mainnet today.

EarthId has a vision of providing a self-sovereign universal identity to all humans, thereby providing seamless access to global services, in a secure and borderless way.

Hedera Hashgraph is an enterprise-grade public distributed ledger platform. Open Access (OA) will allow any developer from the general public to create an account and build decentralized applications (dApps) on the Hedera Hashgraph platform.

EarthId, as a decentralised Identity Management Platform, will provide a safe and secure identity to all human beings through the power of cryptography and distributed ledger technology (DLT). EarthId provides user-owned universal identity, enabling border-less access to global services. EarthId will also provide a digital ID wallet, aggregating users identity and vital information across industries, compliant with global data regulations like GDPR. EarthId also offers a proprietary identity scoring mechanism, Trust Score, reflecting the strength of user's identity. Founded in 2018, EarthId's pilot solution is now available on the Hedera mainnet.

"MyEarth.Id is tackling a problem older than the internet – 'how do you control your identity and who has the rights to access pieces of it?' Their innovative approach holds great promise, and we are excited that they have chosen to develop and launch their offerings on top of the Hedera Hashgraph platform," said Nigel Clark, SVP, Partners & Industries at Hedera Hashgraph.

Noting it's an honour to be one of the first apps on the mainnet, Shiv Aggarwal, CEO - MyEarth.Id, says: "The need for a self-sovereign identity is gaining momentum in public discourse, as the right to own one's data has become fundamental to individual rights. The success of a self-sovereign identity solution is driven by the platform it's built upon. While choosing the underlying DLT platform for our applications, we compared many options, and finally decided to build EarthId on Hedera Hashgraph. Hedera not only provides an enterprise grade platform, which is crucial to achieving our vision of a digital identity for everyone, but also brings a visionary governance model supported by leading organisations, like IBM and Tata Communications. We are very excited to be a part of this innovative ecosystem."

Shiv concluded: "By simplifying the process of validating human identity, and reducing identity theft and fraud, we can minimise the cost of identity management. Building on Hedera Hashgraph means we can get to market quickly and efficiently scale across different industries and regions."

For more information, please visit https://www.myearth.id/

About EarthId

Contact information: shiv@myearth.id

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph