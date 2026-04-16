Earth Month: Less Waste, Longer Life -- Olight Builds Portable Lighting That Lasts

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight marks its 19th anniversary today with two new releases: the Baton Series and the ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black. Coinciding with Earth Month, the launch underscores a clear belief — less waste and longer product life can go hand in hand, realized through deliberate choices in design, use, and packaging.

Baton Series: User‑Replaceable Batteries and Precision Control

2007-2026 OLIGHT 19TH ANNIVERSARY & NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH

User‑replaceable batteries mean that when capacity declines after years of use, users can install a fresh cell instead of discarding the entire light.

mean that when capacity declines after years of use, users can install a fresh cell instead of discarding the entire light. A rotating hidden USB‑C port reduces one of the most common failure points in rechargeable flashlights: port damage. A longer‑lasting port means fewer premature replacements.

reduces one of the most common failure points in rechargeable flashlights: port damage. A longer‑lasting port means fewer premature replacements. A dual‑switch system (side + tail) gives instant access to moonlight mode (<1 lumen). Users choose exactly the light they need, with no waste and no over‑illumination.

ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black: Sustainable Lighting for Any Journey

Rechargeable over disposables – The built‑in 2,000 mAh battery retains over 80% capacity after 300 cycles. One ArkPro Ultra replaces hundreds or even thousands of disposable AA or AAA batteries in its lifetime. That means less heavy metals, less landfill, less waste.

– The built‑in 2,000 mAh battery retains over 80% capacity after 300 cycles. One ArkPro Ultra replaces hundreds or even thousands of disposable AA or AAA batteries in its lifetime. That means less heavy metals, less landfill, less waste. Multi‑functional use – Integrates four light sources (UV, green laser, spotlight, Pure Flood) into a single compact device. Whether you're commuting home, walking the dog, or camping under the stars — one tool replaces multiple single‑purpose lights, reducing gear waste and manufacturing footprint.

– Integrates four light sources (UV, green laser, spotlight, Pure Flood) into a single compact device. Whether you're commuting home, walking the dog, or camping under the stars — one tool replaces multiple single‑purpose lights, reducing gear waste and manufacturing footprint. Low‑impact lighting – While much of the industry focuses on higher lumens, real-world use rarely requires maximum brightness. The ArkPro Series was designed from the start to deliver just-enough, precisely controlled light. No blinding brightness, no wasted light.

O‑Aluminum and Paper: Designed to Last, Packaged to Protect

Since August 2025, the ArkPro Series has used plastic-free, paper-based packaging, sourced from FSC-certified sustainable forests. The new Baton Series follows the same standard. But sustainability isn't just about what you throw away; it's about what you keep. That's why Baton Ultra and ArkPro Ultra are built with Olight's proprietary O‑Aluminum unibody, nearly twice as strong as standard 6061 aluminum, with a lifetime warranty in the US, Germany, France, Japan, and Australia.

Pricing and Availability

To celebrate Olight's 19th anniversary, the Baton Series is offered with a 10% discount from April 20 to April 24, 2026 (EDT). The Baton 4 Pro is priced at $62.99 after discount, and the Baton Ultra at $89.99. The ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black is priced at $129.99.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering high-tech solutions for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and iF and Red Dot design recognitions, Olight serves users in over 100 countries.

Contact: pr@olight.com

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