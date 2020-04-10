Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.



According to the recent report "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Product (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Inflammatory Markers, Routine Laboratory Tests), Disease (RA, SLE, Thyroiditis, Scleroderma), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025

The high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, and the growth in research on autoimmune diseases, are driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the autoimmune disease diagnosis market players in the coming years.

Consumables & assay kits accounted for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, by product, in 2019

By product, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into consumables & assay kits and instruments. The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven mainly by the rising need for rapid diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.

By test type, the routine laboratory tests segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness higher growth in Europe than other regions covered in this report. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

By disease, the rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

The disease segment of this market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sjögren's syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma, and other diseases. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, increased awareness of the disease, coupled with government support, are the major driving factors of this segment.

Clinical laboratories accounted for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, by the end-user, in 2019

The end user segment of this market is categorized into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end-users. The clinical laboratory segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Highly advanced infrastructure to carry out various test procedures is the major driving factor of this segment.

Europe was the largest regional market for autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2019

By region, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America. The increased R&D expenditure made by European countries, the presence of players, along with research activities by organizations and associations in the region are the major factors supporting the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.

The prominent players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).

