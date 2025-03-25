Early career challenges and toxic leadership - among trending topics from Talogy at SIOP Conference 2025

GLENDALE, Calif., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The widening gap in expectations between early career hires and organizations, combined with an increased awareness of the impact of toxic leadership, are two of the trending topics being discussed by more than 20 talent experts from Talogy at The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychologists' (SIOP) annual conference.

The SIOP Conference, held April 2-5 2025 in Denver, Colorado, brings together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners from around the globe, covering a wide range of topics including early career challenges, leadership development, coaching, wellbeing, and assessment.

Speakers include Paul Glatzhofer, Group Vice President, who brings a strong track record in leadership selection, organizational development, and performance management. Paul will be participating on panels relating to optimizing 360 degree feedback, and leadership success through coaching.

Research and development consultants, Emily Goldsack and Alanna Harrington will present their findings from Talogy's global research on early career professionals, highlighting the career barriers for this group, and challenges for those hiring them.

Building-on studies relating to toxic leadership, Kristin Delgado, Research and Development Manager, will be delivering a symposium on Anticipating Destructive Leadership.

Ted Kinney, Ph.D., Talogy's Vice President of Research and Development, says, "We are delighted to continue our support for the annual SIOP Conference. It's an interesting time in organizational psychology, and our team has released insightful research and innovative product developments to respond to changing trends and new developments. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and best practice with delegates at the event."

Anticipating Destructive Leadership: Predictors, Correlates, and Related Factors





Not All Great Minds Think Alike





Attracting, Selecting, and Retaining Neurodivergent





Wellness Interventions: Making Sense of Mixed Results





Keeping Us Honest: Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives on Response Bias and Faking





One Size Does Not Fit All: Success Metrics and Skill-Based Hiring





Cherishing the Diversity of Work Rumination Research and Moving Forward





Boss Moves: Women at Work – Breaking Barriers, Making Waves, and Shaping the Future





Cultural competencies: A potential tool for advancing DEI in organizations





Why Should They Bother? Driving Better Survey Response Rates





Beyond the Feedback Loop: Optimizing 360° Feedback for Strategic Growth





Innovations in the Measurement and Use of Personality Assessments; Understanding and Controlling AI-Assisted Faking





Advancing Assessment Design Considerations for Access and Accessibility





Taming the Wild West: Creating and maintaining structured interview programs





The Role of Situational Judgement Tests in Predicting Workplace Injuries





New Directions in Candidate Feedback: Collecting, Analyzing, and Actioning





Evaluating the Evaluators - Applied Research to Improve Human-Based Evaluations





Future-Ready: Navigating the Shift in the Competencies Tomorrow's Workforce Needs





From Elite to Accessible: Scaling Senior Leadership Development with a Personal Touch





Coaching in Context: Enabling Leadership Success through Coaching





Leading from the frontline: Navigating complexities

In addition, Talogy's VP of Consulting Practice, Joseph Abraham, was recently selected as a SIOP Fellow. He will be officially recognized at the conference's opening plenary on April 2.

Find Talogy at Booth 305. Talogy continues to develop these topics in the run-up to the SIOP conference. Following the conference, Talogy's blog and knowledge hub will feature roundups of the presentations as well as other relevant themes.

