Earable® Disrupts Sleep Tech with FRENZ™ Brainband Global Launch Event at CES 2023

Earable® Neuroscience, a deep tech company delivering scalable, human-centric solutions that improve everyday experiences, held a global launch event for the FRENZ™ Brainband at the 2023 Consumer Electric Show (CES 2023) on Jan 6 and revealed the innovations powering the award-winning device.

FRENZ™ promises to disrupt sleep tech as the world's first wearable that can track and stimulate brain activities via bone conduction speakers to facilitate better quality sleep, focus, and relaxation.

The global launch event was held in CES 2023 for leading journalists and live-streamed online for audiences worldwide. The event also welcomed five-time USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis and leading sleep experts to discuss sleep tech and means of achieving super performance via enhanced cognitive function. Being among the early users, Nelson shared enthusiastically, "As a memory improvement expert and coach, having a tool like FRENZ to help enhance my cognitive training and to improve my sleep quality is a game-changer. If you want to level up your mental game, FRENZ gives you that edge."

Every year, 900 million consumer wearables are sold worldwide. With 60% of the world population suffering from sleep problems, the world is experiencing a sleep pandemic, which is expected to grow. As a result, sleep-aid products are emerging as a potent and fast-growing industry. In 2021, the global sleep aid market was valued at USD 64.08 billion, with an astounding CAGR growth of 7.1% expected by 2030.

Tam Vu, the Founder and CEO of Earable, shared, "In providing accessibility, affordability, and easily acquirable habits, the FRENZ™ Brainband can improve sleep worldwide and unleash true human potential. We aim to be the deep tech neuroscience company that dramatically improves the world's mental state at scale and ease."

The famous San Francisco-based venture capital firm, the Founder's Fund, broke its conventional practices by becoming Earable's lead investor well before the company had any traction. According to co-founder Keith Rabois, "We like out-of-the-box companies that really have the potential to change the world. Earable demonstrates this spirit. We're proud to have been Earable's lead investor since its early stages, and we look forward to seeing Earable continue as a disruptor in the emerging sleep tech wearable industry."

Earable® announces its global 88Pioneers project - featuring 88 key opinion leaders (KOLs) from various industries to become the very first people to experience FRENZ and share the reviews with their communities. At the launch event, Earable® also kicks off its global pre-order campaign. Customers who pre-order a FRENZ™ Brainband and pay in full by March 8th, 2023, receive a promotional pre-order price of $350 (excluding sales tax and shipping cost), a savings of 30% off the normal full price of $490, and the option to choose the limited-edition mint color, a fashionable leather travel case, priority delivery as early as April 2023. Additionally, from January 3rd until January 15th, 2023, to celebrate the CES Launch, Earable® Neuroscience is offering an exclusive $250 pre-order promotional price (excluding sales tax and shipping costs) for its FRENZ™ Brainband when using the code CESFRENZ at checkout at www.frenzband.com

Earable® Neuroscience US is a deep tech company delivering scalable, human-centric solutions that improve the everyday experience. Earable® invented the FRENZ™ Brainband - the world's most accurate consumer wearable that can track and stimulate brain activity for better sleep, focus, and relaxation.

