EaglesHero Adds Saturn 7 All-in-one Video Monitor, TX and RX to Saturn Series

EaglesHero

25 Jul, 2024, 13:00 GMT

Seven-inch 2.4/5GHz wireless monitor with automatic frequency hopping

News Highlights

  • EaglesHero launches Saturn 7: All-in-one TX, RX, and monitor
  • Seven-inch, bright 1200 nits monitor built in
  • Supports one TX with four RX
  • Integrates with EaglesHero Saturn Series
  • 1300ft (400m) range, 60ms latency
  • Dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz
  • Auto Frequency Hopping for better performance
  • Dual-view quick monitoring switch
  • SDI/HDMI loopout. RTMP streaming
  • SD card for up to 40 mins video recording

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaglesHero is pleased to announce the Saturn 7, a wireless video monitor that combines TX, RX, and a seven-inch monitor screen in one compact, lightweight, and robust device. The Saturn 7's Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology resists interference and supports a long operational range of up to 1,300ft (400m). The low latency of only 60ms provides smooth and responsive video monitoring for professional-level teams and creators.

EaglesHero Adds Saturn 7 All-in-one Video Monitor, TX and RX to Saturn Series

The Saturn 7 device provides a complete compact monitoring and transmission solution as part of EaglesHero's new Saturn Series, which also includes the Saturn S and Saturn H. The exceptional hardware design enables the Saturn 7 to simultaneously connect one transmitter to four receivers, and customizable shortcut keys easily provide the convenience of dual-camera monitoring. EaglesHero's upgraded EaglesOS offers enhanced image analysis capabilities and allows for bulk video file export via SD card.

Revolutionizing video monitoring

EaglesHero's new Saturn series has a variety of revolutionary devices for transmitting and monitoring video that will reshape how users capture footage. A single Saturn transmitter can send clear, near real-time video to up to four receivers at once, allowing all crew members to monitor live video simultaneously.

With EaglesHero's own Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology, Saturn operates on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, generating the optimal frequency to start shooting. The Saturn series is the perfect solution for multi-user monitoring in dynamic shooting scenarios, such as film production, live events, ENG/EFP applications, and more. With Saturn series products, users can enhance collaboration and productivity on every shoot.

The Saturn H, S, and 7 are all compatible with each other, but each offers its own special features to suit user requirements. The Saturn H transmitter has HDMI input and loopout, letting users connect a camera to send video to other receivers while monitoring the view from the loopout port to an external screen. The Saturn S has HDMI and SDI ports that are suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects. The Saturn 7 features a built-in seven-inch monitor and supports both HDMI and SDI input, output and loopout. Depending on each user's needs, the Saturn 7 gives them limitless possibilities. It lets users choose the connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Monitoring multiple cameras in real-time? Here's a solution

The Saturn 7 seamlessly connects with Saturn H and Saturn S, after a grouping preset is engaged. Users can monitor different camera views on Saturn 7 by swiftly switching between them with customizable buttons.

Video monitoring with four receivers is no longer an issue because Saturn 7's WifiBroadcast technology enables one transmitter to provide a stable signal to four receivers simultaneously, offering more flexibility and faster decision-making when the team and clients need additional monitoring on set.

About EaglesHero

EaglesHero is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. EaglesHero has served over 1 million users in the market, including film-making, telecast, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. For more information, please visit https://www.eagleshero.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465083/Saturn_7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428273/EaglesHero_Logo.jpg

