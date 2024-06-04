Eagle Point Software Releases the Peak Experience for Pinnacle Lite eLearning Solution

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management system, has announced one of their broadest platform updates with the release of the "Peak Experience" for the Pinnacle Lite eLearning platform.

"The launch of the Peak Experience for Pinnacle Lite is a foundational step towards the future of the Pinnacle Series platform and development," said Steve Biver, COO, Eagle Point Software. "We've listened to our customers, and looked at industry and market trends, to deliver a solution that not only meets the current demand but also paves the way for the next generation of the learning experiences that will be available in Pinnacle Series."

With this initial release of the Peak Experience, Pinnacle Lite users will experience a new modern and intuitive user interface for accessing, enrolling in, and viewing content. With these upgrades, the Peak Experience for Pinnacle Lite is better than ever at creating a learning environment that aligns with Eagle Point's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach to development. This new release underscores a promise to deliver a platform that gives stakeholders in the AEC and manufacturing space the ability to maintain a competitive advantage in an ever-evolving business landscape.

"The release of the Peak Experience for Pinnacle Lite will enable our team to more quickly deploy updates and release features to meet the needs of the market," stated Amanda Wachendorf, Director of Product Management. "With an intuitive user interface driving navigation, users and system administrators will more easily be able to access and manage content. We've improved processes, expanded capabilities, and elevated the user experience to give organizations the tools to ensure they have a learning platform that meets their needs today and into the future."

This foundational update is available now and stands as a milestone achievement for Eagle Point Software.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedIn , YouTube .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87rYem-Qdc0

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001790/Eagle_Point_Software_New_Logo.jpg