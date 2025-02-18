Eagle Point Software Officially Recognized as a SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, a leader in Learning Management Systems(LMS) and eLearning solutions, announced its official recognition as a SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner. This designation emphasizes Eagle Point's commitment to delivering learning and development solutions that empower designers, engineers, and manufacturers to maximize the capability of SOLIDWORKS software.

As a SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner, Eagle Point Software joins a select group of technology providers dedicated to enhancing the SOLIDWORKS ecosystem. This partnership will enable SOLIDWORKS users to leverage Eagle Point's Pinnacle Series learning platform to streamline workflows, improve design efficiency, and accelerate professional development.

"We are honored to be recognized as a SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner," said Steve Biver, COO at Eagle Point Software. "Through Pinnacle Series' vast library of in-depth SOLIDWORKS learning content, we provide engineers and designers with the knowledge they need to leverage SOLIDWORKS to its fullest extent. By equipping these professionals with the right skills, we help organizations accelerate product development cycles, reduce costly errors, and bring innovative products to market faster. This partnership aligns with our mission to help professionals harness the full potential of their design tools, ensuring they can work smarter and more efficiently."

Pinnacle Series, Eagle Point's learning and productivity platform, offers in-depth online training, workflow optimization, and real-time support for SOLIDWORKS users. With on-demand learning content and customizable training paths, organizations can bridge skill gaps and drive innovation within their teams.

The SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner Program identifies and supports best-in-class technology providers that integrate with and enhance the capabilities of SOLIDWORKS solutions. Eagle Point Software's inclusion in this program solidifies its position as a trusted provider of learning and productivity solutions tailored to the needs of the SOLIDWORKS community.

For more information about Eagle Point Software and its SOLIDWORKS solutions, visit www.eaglepoint.com.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392

