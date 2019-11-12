Eagle Genomics Selected as RisingFoodStar by European Institute of Innovation and Technology

EIT Food welcomes Eagle Genomics to its agrifood innovators programme

- Eagle Genomics joins the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Food's (EIT Food) agrifood innovators programme

- RisingFoodStars is a collection of game-changing mature startups and early scaleups helping agriculture and food research develop internationally and reach new markets

- The programme offers the opportunity to collaborate with world-leading academic and industry organisations to progress innovation and sustainability in the agrifood sector

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics is excited to announce its selection as a RisingFoodStar in the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Food's (EIT Food) RisingFoodStars programme.

The programme brings together more than 50 game-changing mature startups and early scaleups focusing on innovation in agriculture and food, with the aim of bringing world-leading research to new markets and supporting the international development of the agrifood sector.

Enabling sustainable agriculture

"We are delighted to have been selected as one of EIT Food's RisingFoodStars," said Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Genomics, Anthony Finbow. "The agrifood sector is paving the way in innovating sustainable solutions to tackle some of the world's biggest environmental and health challenges. The RisingFoodStars programme offers Eagle Genomics access to a unique network of global leaders in academia and industry and, with that, the opportunity to actively contribute to improving the health of people and planet."

EIT Food is Europe's leading food innovation initiative, working to make the food system more sustainable, healthy and trusted. Its partners include Pepsico, Danone, Nestlé and Cambridge University.

The digital reinvention of life sciences R&D

With a particular focus on the microbiome (the populations of bacteria, viruses and fungi which coexist in our bodies, in the environment and makeup the majority of life on earth), Eagle Genomics is accelerating advances in the fields of sustainable agriculture and functional food.

Microbiome data far exceeds genomic data in complexity and scale, presenting an unprecedented challenge for researchers, innovators and businesses.

Siloed working practices currently leave data isolated and inconsistent - dark data islands with orphaned data context.

Advancing discovery in this field is further impeded because experimental results and data cannot be properly compared as they use different underlying methods, standards and operating procedures.

The Eagle Genomics e[datascientist] platform applies AI, a unique data valuation engine and pioneering visualisation to navigate and reveal novel relationships between data entities at the scale of the microbiome.

Anthony added: "With its enterprise focus, Eagle Genomics is rapidly establishing itself as the preeminent platform vendor enabling the digital reinvention of life sciences R&D. By becoming a RisingFoodStar we hope more organisations within agrifood will have the opportunity to exploit Eagle Genomics' unique technology and lead the way to a more sustainable future."

