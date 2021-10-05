e92plus Partners with Accedian to Drive Network Performance and Security Optimisation

- Filling the gap for security services for secure network performance for MSPs and VARs

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- e92plus, the home of cybersecurity for the UK channel, today announced a partnership with Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection and end-user experience solutions, to enhance its current offerings to include security and service assurance offerings from Accedian.

Accedian's industry leading Skylight solutions will be offered within e92plus' managed services portfolio to enable real-time visibility across multiple disparate platforms, network infrastructures and application performance and assist VARs, MSPs and MSSPs in delivering an unparalleled Quality of Experience (QoE) and Cyber Resiliency Services.

This partnership comes at a critical time, when businesses are navigating massive opportunities and challenges to help ensure the acceleration of digital transformation and deliver real business outcomes. Despite the success of many cloud migrations, Accedian's research on the CIO Dilemma has found that many CIOs are still struggling with network performance and security:

95% of all CIOs believe their teams are at least partially responsible for delivery of excellent customer experience.

However, at least 35% believe they don't have the tools they need to deliver agile, high-performing digital customer experiences via the cloud.

Without the right tools, companies are turning to overprovisioning in an attempt to increase capacity or reduce latency when handling more network connections or more remote workers and/or more applications. However, this practice can dramatically increase the chance of cyberattacks due to the lack of visibility to an enlarged potential attack surface and likelihood of mis-configuration. Through this new partnership, businesses will have the right tools to monitor their network, provision properly and keep their data secure.

"It's essential that we're working with our partners to help them empower their customers to drive business improvements through technology, and alongside our services we need the right tools in our portfolio," explains Mukesh Gupta, CEO of e92plus. "Accedian combines a focus on helping to identify opportunities for improved cyber resiliency, while ensuring the network - in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid - is delivering what a business needs. Whether that's visibility, performance or optimisation, their service can help partners demonstrate outstanding ROI when truly understanding the capability of a network."

Powered by Accedian, e92plus' solutions integrate the Skylight performance and cybersecurity platform with tailored end-to-end network services and solutions to deliver a truly differentiated quality of service and experience for the global enterprise, cloud and managed service provider communities.

"The e92plus partner ecosystem offers best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and Accedian is excited to be included in their strategic offerings. By teaming with Accedian, e92plus is now able to provide a comprehensive cyber resiliency position with end-to-end network performance visibility of critical components. These enterprise-grade managed services allow Managed Service Providers (MSPs) & Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) the ability to focus on providing a superior quality of experience to their end customers," said Kevin Baranowski, Senior Director, Global Enterprise MSP & MSSP Channel Sales, Accedian. "We are delighted to partner with e92plus to provide the required visibility and insight to power better solutions for UK enterprises who are under increased pressure as a result of increased threat levels due to new business models."

Together with Accedian, e92plus is uniquely positioned to deliver customized networking solutions that ensure a higher-level of user experience and the critical management tools to meet even the most stringent business network performance requirements in an efficient and profitable manner.

