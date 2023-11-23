E-Waste Management Market to Reach $244.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Reduction in life span of electronic devices, scarcity of sources of precious metals, and government policies and regulations for an effective e-waste management drive the growth of the e-waste management market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E-Waste Management Market by Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others), Source Type (Household Appliances, Industrial Electronics, and Consumer Electronics), and Application (Trashed and Recycled): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032".

According to the report, the global e-waste management industry generated $57.81 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $244.56 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in recycling cost incurred due to inadequacy of infrastructure hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, e-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe are expected to provide major growth opportunities for the e-waste management market during forecast period.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/597

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $57.81 Billion Market Size in 2032 $244.56 billion CAGR 15.7 % No. of Pages in Report 376 Segments covered Material, Source Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Reduction in lifespan of electronic devices. Scarcity of source of precious metals. Government policies and regulations for effective e-waste management. Opportunities Increase in recycling cost incurred due to inadequacy of infrastructure Restraints E-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe.

Buy this Complete Report (376 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-waste-management-market/purchase-options

The metal segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By material, the metal segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to rise in demand for precious metals. However, the others segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as valuable rubber, ceramics, wood, concrete and plywood can be extracted from raw material used in manufacturing electronic products.

The home appliances segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

On the basis of source type, the home appliances segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to increase in per capita income, technical advancements, and global population growth. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the production of consumer electronics is happening at a large scale.

The trashed segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the trashed segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to the e-waste being disposed-off in the form of trash due to the absence of efficient recycling and recovery technology and the unlawful transfer of hazardous e-waste to developing countries. However, the recycled segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the popularity and demand for refurbished products is growing at an increasing rate.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is due to the new product development, price reductions and increasing per capita income. The region is expected to dominate the market as it is growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/597

Leading Market Players: -

Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

TES

Capital Environment Holdings Limited

Tetronics Technologies Limited

ERI

WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

Sembcorp Industries (Temasek Holdings)

Veolia

MRI Technologies

Umicore

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global e-waste management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

PropTech Market Expected to Reach $119.9 Billion by 2032

Confidential Computing Market Expected to Reach $184.5 Billion by 2032

Event Stream Processing Market Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2032

Swarm Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $725.4 Million by 2032

AI in Cybersecurity Market Expected to Reach $154.8 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg