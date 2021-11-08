E.S.I Novel to Introduce the JÓLI360™ Plus Next-Gen Smart Skincare System at MEDICA 2021

Medical Aesthetics Innovator to Demo Latest Version of Award-Winning IoT-Based Acne and Anti-Aging Treatments

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E.S.I Novel, a next generation medical aesthetics company, today announced it will showcase the JÓLI360™ Plus next generation acne and skin rejuvenation treatment system at the upcoming MEDICA Forum. JÓLI360 Plus is the latest iteration of the award-winning JÓLI360 facial rejuvenation platform.

JÓLI360 Plus is a one-of-a-kind solution enabling cosmeticians and dermatologists to provide a wide combination of advanced acne and anti-aging treatments within a compact, fully integrated desktop device. The IoT-based platform comprises three rechargeable wireless handsets and an integrated touchscreen. Advanced treatment applicators administer Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Radio Frequency (RF) and Electroporation (ELP) treatments, along with custom formulated anti-aging and anti-acne serums. The revolutionary system also includes a handheld analyzer that conducts skin analysis for hydration, elasticity and sebum.

"We are revolutionizing the medical aesthetics market with a unique combination of innovative technologies and serums that enable faster results together with significantly higher efficiency," said Barak Katz, General Manager of E.S.I Novel. "JÓLI360 Plus represents our commitment to introducing disruptive medical aesthetics innovations that help people to live their best possible lives."

Live demos of the JÓLI360 Plus solution will be conducted at the Essence SmartCare booth – Hall 12, Booth A26 – at MEDICA from November 15-18, in Dusseldorf.

A next generation medical aesthetics company which is part of the Essence Group, E.S.I Novel has leveraged 26 years of expertise in IoT and big data to develop JÓLI360™, a professional smart skin rejuvenation solution. JÓLI360 is one of the world's most innovative connected aesthetics solution for contemporary cosmeticians. Bringing together cutting-edge technologies and formulations, along with a customized approach and the significant advantages of IoT, JÓLI360 is the gateway to updated cosmetic treatments. E.S.I Novel supports cosmeticians, spas and clinics with medical aesthetics equipment and cosmetic products that position them at the forefront of the professional world of beauty. For more information: https://joli-360.com/

