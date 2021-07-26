E.S.I Novel Continues Global Expansion of JÓLI360 Skin Rejuvenation Solution with Entry into Three New Markets

Medical Aesthetics Innovator Inks New International Distribution Agreements to Bring Award-Winning Smart Skincare System to Spain, Hong Kong and Russia

MADRID, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E.S.I Novel, a next generation medical aesthetics company, today announced it has partnered with three new international partners to market the JÓLI360™ advanced IoT-based skin rejuvenation solution, further expanding the company's global reach.

The new distributor agreements – with Cànons Clinics in Spain, Mediserve in Hong Kong, and New Beauty in Russia – signify increased international demand for the JÓLI system, stemming from the growing trend towards effective non-surgical facial treatments.

"Increased life expectancy, combined with the growing popularity for proven anti-aging solutions, has generated a surge in demand for portable, easy-to-use, laser-based facial devices such as JÓLI360," said Barak Katz, General Manager of E.S.I Novel. "We are delighted to partner with leading international distributors that enable us to continue to provide game-changing cosmetic treatments that help people both look and feel their best."

JÓLI360 enables cosmeticians to boost their clinics' professional capabilities and recognize greater ROI results. The advanced system comprises a wireless, handheld facial analyzer that measures basic skin status indicators – hydration, elasticity, and sebum – and accompanying treatment applicator enabling three personalized treatments: Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) to aid skin rejuvenation, Radio Frequency (RF) to tighten and increase volume, and Electroporation (ELP) to enhance penetration efficiency of the system's active ingredients. Connected to a touch screen tablet application, the system provides personalized skin analysis and monitoring. Employing cutting-edge technology and years of experience in RF technology, JÓLI360 encourages skin renewal and regeneration from within, transforming any traditional personal beauty treatment experience into an extraordinary one.

"Cànons Clinics is committed to introducing solutions that harness the latest technological innovations to provide the highest standards of reliability and professionalism," said Dr. Víctor Hernàndez Machado Da Costa, Medical Director of Cànons Clinics. "JÓLI360's ability to perform professional grade, non-invasive treatments offers a range of opportunities for professional cosmeticians to expand their customer offerings and open new revenue streams. We are proud to be the official distributors of JÓLI360 in Spain."

A next generation medical aesthetics company which is part of the Essence Group, E.S.I Novel has leveraged 26 years of expertise in IoT and big data to develop JÓLI360™, a professional smart skin rejuvenation solution. JÓLI360 is one of the world's most innovative connected aesthetics solution for contemporary cosmeticians. Bringing together cutting-edge technologies and formulations, along with a customized approach and the significant advantages of IoT, JÓLI360 is the gateway to updated cosmetic treatments. E.S.I Novel supports cosmeticians, spas and clinics with medical aesthetics equipment and cosmetic products that position them at the forefront of the professional world of beauty.

