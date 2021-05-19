e.GO reaches agreement for market entry in Mexico

Established to produce one of the most sustainable Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), e.GO is leveraging its modular and scalable micro-factory. The company has successfully developed a disruptive industry 4.0-based production model (Internet of Production) that significantly lowers the capex requirements and time-to-market, while ensuring highly efficient production with a low break-even point. e.GO's decentralized production system combined with QUESTUM's expertise will contribute to the local economy and help create employment opportunities.

QUESTUM is the strategic and technology partner for the local market with access not only to the territory but to key customers and large automotive fleets. With the e.GO vehicles, Quimmco plans to electrify vehicle fleets nationwide.

"With this agreement, e.GO has not only found the right industrial partners with strong access to local market, but at the same time, through their long-established supply relationship with key industrial groups and fleets, creates an increasing order book that will underpin our growth aspirations in Mexico from the outset," explains Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Management Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Manuel Valdes, QUESTUM´s CEO sees e.GO as an important new pillar for the diversification of the business: "We have been developing the electromobility market within Mexico for many years, so when the idea of e.GO came across, we were immediately enthusiastic. We will be part of a true success story of German engineering and quality building environmentally friendly e-mobility. This agreement with e.GO is an important milestone for us to further expand our business in the e-mobility and automotive sector."

Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, headquartered in Aachen, is a manufacturer of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. On the RWTH Aachen Campus, 370 employees of Next.e.GO Mobile SE use the unique network of science and business with 420 technology companies as well as a comprehensive research infrastructure. Agile teams are working on various cost-effective and particularly durable electric vehicles for short-distance traffic.

www.e-go-mobile.com

Quimmco Autopartes y Maquinados, S.A. de C.V. ("QUESTUM")

QUESTUM is a company of Grupo Quimmco that brings together the capabilities of casting, forging and high precision machining to offer integral solutions that unify our people and customers. QUESTUM through Atmovum, has been developing an electromobility ecosystem with original equipment manufacturers, fleets, associations and other institutions since 2014

Grupo Quimmco is an industrial consortium servicing world-class customers, in Mexico and abroad, who demand high standards of quality, competitiveness and innovation. Quimmco comprises ten facilities strategically located to serve NAFTA market.

www.questum.com

