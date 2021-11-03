e.GO Mobile electric vehicle manufacturer announces launch of smart Battery Swap service - the "e.Pit"

- Solution positions e.GO as one of the only city BEVs that offers smart battery swap.

- It underpins the Company's focus on leveraging innovation to enhance the ecological footprint of electric vehicles, mainly impacted by the use of large batteries.

- Unique service is intended to provide e.GO customers with peace of mind and comfort in the occasional or unplanned need to drive a longer distance.

AACHEN, Germany, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable electric city vehicles, today announces the launch of its smart battery swap solution as part of its mission to drive lifecycle sustainability in urban mobility.