E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
24 Aug, 2021, 14:38 BST
GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Findings
- Majority of the companies and users are hesitant to adopt LEVs owing to outdated concerns regarding range and reliability.
- Under the automotive sector strategy, NIDLP is aiming to attract 3 to 4 international manufacturers to locally manufacture EVs.
- The mass production of batteries and available tax incentives will bring down the cost of EV, thus, making it cost-effective and the preferred choice.
- Cities such as NEOM and SPARK are incorporating smart mobility into their urban planning.
Small format EVs may gain momentum in the near future, given their lower fuel and maintenance costs. They are also less dependent on charging infrastructure, since their power requirements are lower, and they are more likely to come in models that allow battery swapping.
Electric Vehicles in Food and Grocery Delivery sectors are expected to penetrate faster due to availability of hybrid models. Major demand regions such as Central and Western Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam and AL-Khobar being major cities) to witness LEV penetration in the near future.
Service Contracts: In order for platforms to stay asset-light, service contracts with strategic partners (for EV deployment and charging infrastructure) present a high potential for deployment.
Several gaps in the LEV market such as a limited hybrid car range, high prices, insufficient battery life and an underdeveloped charging ecosystem are yet to be filled. Fleet operators need to create and manage vehicle service infrastructure and charging infrastructure on their own due to limited availability of existing set-ups in public domain.
The report titled "Future Potential Market of LEVs in Last Mile Delivery Industry in KSA – Favorable Government Policies and Better Charging Infrastructure Availability to drive the LEV Sales in KSA Market" by Ken Research suggested that the Light Electric Vehicle market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to available tax benefits and convenient usage. The advent of e-commerce, food and grocery deliveries leading to a rapid increase in demand for last-mile deliveries along with the initiatives taken by the government regarding the EV Infrastructure and Policies will increase its sale in the near future. The market is expected to register a positive ten year CAGR of 4.0% in terms of last mile delivery fleets during the forecast period 2020-2030F.
Key Segments Covered in KSA LEV Market:-
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA CEP Industry
- CEP Market Size
- Total Number of Courier Shipments
- KSA E-Commerce Landscape
- E-Commerce Market Major Categories
- Total Number of E-Commerce Orders
- Total Number of Vehicles Deployed
- Competition Scenario in KSA CEP Market
- Future Projections Towards Penetration of LEVs in Courier Segment
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Grocery Delivery Market
- KSA Online Grocery Ecosystem
- KSA Online Grocery Market Size
- KSA Online Grocery Market Concentration
- KSA Online Grocery Market Segmentations
- Total Number of Orders
- Total Number of Vehicles Deployed
- Competition Scenario in KSA Grocery Delivery Market
- Future Projections Towards Penetration of LEVs in Grocery Delivery Segment
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Food Delivery Market
- Landscape of Food Delivery Companies in Saudi Arabia
- KSA Online Food Delivery Market Size
- Total Number of Orders
- Total Number of Vehicles Deployed
- Competition Scenario in KSA Food Delivery Market
- Future Projections Towards Penetration of LEVs in Food Delivery Segment
Key Target Audience:-
- LEV Manufacturers
- LEV Dealers/Distributors
- Courier and Parcel Companies
- E-Commerce Companies
- Grocery Delivery Companies
- Food Delivery Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2015-2020
- Forecast Period: 2020–2030
Companies Covered:-
EV Manufacturers
- Tesla
- BMW
- Chevrolet
- Renault
- Hyundai
- Nissan
CEP Industry
- Saudi Post
- Naquel Express
- SMSA Express
- DHL
- Aramex
- UPS
- FedEx/TNT
Grocery Delivery Companies
- Nana Direct
- Zadfresh
- Danube
- Carrefour
- Qareeb
Food Delivery Companies
- Hungerstation
- Careem
- Jahez
- Talabat
- Mrsool
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Overview of Global EV Market
- Genesis and Overview of KSA LEV Market
- Ecosystem of Major Entities in Saudi Arabia LEV market
- Charging Infrastructure for LEV Market in Saudi Arabia
- Overview of KSA Last-Mile Delivery Market
- Number of Orders/Shipments in KSA Last-Mile Delivery Market
- Number of Fleets Deployed for Last Mile Delivery
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA CEP Industry including E-commerce Landscape in KSA
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Grocery Delivery Market
- Business Side Potential for LEVs in KSA Food Delivery Market
- Regulatory Scenario and Framework in Saudi Arabia LEV Market
- Opinions of Industry Experts regarding adoption of LEVs
- Difference in EV costs compared to ICE vehicles- Cost Benefit Analysis
- Viable Supply Chain Model for Adoption and Supplying LEVs in KSA
- Current Landscape of LEV Offering in KSA
- Major Deals/Transactions for LEVs in KSA
- Impact of COVID 19 on EV sales
- Future Analysis and Projections for LEVs in Saudi Arabia
- Opportunity Analysis of an LEV in Last Mile Delivery
- Case Studies for LEV Last-Mile Delivery
- Recommendations / Success Factors
- Research Methodology
- Appendix
Related Reports:-
KSA Automotive Industry Outlook to 2025 – Focus on Technology Adoption & Trends for Dealers, Distributors, Spare Parts Suppliers, Fleet and Leasing Companies and Car service providers
KSA Automotive is currently dominated by local retail & distributing partners, facilitating growth of international OEMs & other brands amidst a shortfall of domestic manufacturers with good quality products. The demand for automotive vehicles & spare parts is majorly fulfilled via imports from countries like USA, Japan, China, Korea, India & other gulf countries. The ecosystem is made up of big trading organizations who harness their retail & distribution networks across KSA to compete in the market for Tier 1 & 2 cities, while majority of rural areas & tier 3 cities still rely on unorganized market for local demand. KSA communicates a lot with surrounding gulf countries in terms of imports & re-exports & is looking forward to develop domestic manufacturing & exporting capabilities for South Africa & other African & gulf nations with stronger tax & driving policies, development of industrial hubs, efficient bilateral relationships & allies, technological competence & its enhancement.
Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type of Car (Sedans & Hatchbacks, SUVs & Crossovers, Pick-ups and Luxury), By Brand (Toyota, Hyundai, GMC & Chevrolet, Ford and Others), By Type of Sourcing, By Age of Vehicle (Less than 1 year, 1-3 years, 3-5 years & More than 5 years), By Kilometers Driven (Less than 50,000 Km, 50,000-80,000 Km, 80,000-120,000 Km & More than 120,000 Km) and By Region (Northern, Southern, Central, Eastern and Western)
The used car industry in Saudi Arabia has grown at a CAGR of 0.8% on the basis of gross transaction value over the period 2014-2019 and declined at a CAGR of -2.4% on the basis of sales volume. The departure of expats from the country and the economic instability contributed to the decline in sales during 2016-2017. The addition of women drivers and the high levels of disposable income in the country are one of the major growth drivers of the industry. Boom in the number of online auto-classified platforms and the traction of the consumers towards online platforms is contributing to the inclining used car sales in the country.
Thailand Used Car Market Outlook To 2025 – Growth of Online Used Car Platforms and Easy Availability of Credit Escalating Industry's Growth
Thailand Used Car sector is in the maturity phase, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2014-2020. Increasing demand for private vehicles, reduction in purchasing power, easy availability of finance, and increasing VAT on new cars are the main reasons behind positive growth in used car sales revenue. Another major driver is the drop in use of public transport due to the pandemic and need for private vehicle. The online used car market has been emerging with the rise in the popularity of e-commerce platforms in the country. The growth of online advertising, which has fuelled the rise of online classified platforms such as iCar Asia, CarSome, Carro and others have revolutionized the way in which pre-owned vehicles have been sold in the country.
Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Influx of new players and car variants from abroad are contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry in Indonesia
Indonesia's automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ billion in 2021 and recorded a CAGR of 5.4% during 2015-2021. The multi-brand workshops dominate the Indonesian automotive aftermarket service industry due to their cheaper service fee and generalized service offerings. ~% of the after-sales care service market is captured by the multi-brand service centers owing to its low service & spare parts cost and high preference by post warranty car owners. OEM car service centers in Indonesia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts and more reliability on the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Indonesia.
Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2025: Surging Used Car Sales contributing to the Growth of Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry in Malaysia
Malaysia automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ Bn in 2020 and recorded a CAGR of 2.9% during 2015-2020. Multi-brand car service centers are majorly preferred by the users with out-of-warranty cars. Lower cost of multi-brand service centers & Availability of quality spares from reputed suppliers is leading to the growth of multi-brand car service centers in Malaysia. OEM car service centers in Malaysia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts, and more reliability of the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Malaysia.
