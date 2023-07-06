E-commerce Buy now Pay Later Market to Reach $57.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 30.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global e-commerce buy now pay later market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as low cost and practical payment options, growth in the number of e-commerce websites, and an increase in the number of smartphone users.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "E-Commerce Buy Now Pay Later Market by Product Type (Fashion Accessories, Mobiles and Laptops, Electronics Appliances, Others), by Repayment Model (Manual Repayment Schedules, Automatic Repayment), by End User (Gen Z (21–25), Millennials (26–40), Gen X (41–55), Baby Boomers (56-75)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global e-commerce buy now pay later industry generated $4.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $57.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 30.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17194

Prime Determinants of Growth-

The global e-commerce buy now pay later market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as low costs and practical payment options, growth in the number of e-commerce websites, and an increase in the number of smartphone users. However, the e-commerce buy now and pay later services are not available on all the products, services, and websites, which limits the growth of the market to some extent. In addition, an increase in bad debts is one of the most significant obstacles limiting the expansion of the e-commerce buy now pay later business. On the contrary, as consumers increasingly turn to online shopping amid lockdowns and social distancing measures, the demand for flexible payment options has increased, which has provided opportunity for the growth of the e-commerce buy now pay later market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $57.8 Billion CAGR 30.4 % No. of Pages in Report 435 Segments Covered Product Type, Repayment Model, End User, and Region Drivers Low-cost and practical payment options The growing number of E-commerce websites An increasing number of smartphone users Opportunities The growing consumer demand for flexible payment options Restraints Increase in bad debts Buy Now Pay later options not available for several goods on e-commerce websites

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the e-commerce buy now pay later market. Due to the growth in penetration of buy now pay later platforms among consumers for purchasing expensive household items and other items for general use.

Furthermore, the pandemic has driven new norms in online shopping, where consumers are confident in purchasing products with various online payment gateways. Moreover, banks are often deterred from providing credit facilities that allow customers to pay their bills in installments.

Hence, the market has significantly increased post-pandemic.

Procure Complete Report (435 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3O3ipLq

The mobiles and laptops segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on product type, the mobiles and laptops segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global e-commerce buy now pay later market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because the increasing use of mobile devices for online shopping has led to the emergence of mobile wallet solutions that offer BNPL options. These solutions enable consumers to pay for their purchases in installments directly from their mobile devices. However, the fashion accessories segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that consumers are increasingly turning to online shopping and looking for flexible payment options that suit their budget and lifestyle. As a result, retailers are expanding their buy now pay later offerings to include a wider range of products, including fashion accessories like handbags, jewelry, and sunglasses.

The automatic repayment segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on repayment model, the automatic repayment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global e-commerce buy now pay later market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the automatic repayment features, which reduce the risk of default, which can be a major concern for merchants offering buy now pay later services. This helps customers stay on top of their payments and avoid late fees or penalties.

The millennials (26-40) segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on end user, the millennials (26–40) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global e-commerce buy now pay later market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Use them more frequently, leading to further growth in the BNPL market. However, the Gen Z (21-25) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2032. This is because Gen Z is a generation that has grown up with technology and is comfortable making purchases online. This is also a generation that is highly conscious of their finances, and they often seek out cost-effective solutions when shopping online.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global e-commerce buy now pay later market revenue. Due to the rise of millennials and Gen Z shoppers, who are looking for flexible payment options and are more inclined to make purchases online. In addition, as online shopping continues to grow in popularity, consumers are looking for flexible payment options that fit their budget and lifestyle. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is because many retailers in Asia-Pacific are offering buy now pay later services to attract customers and increase sales. Furthermore, another trend is the expansion of buy now pay later services into physical retail stores, allowing customers to use the service in-store as well as online.

Leading Market Players: -

Affirm Holdings Inc.

Klarna Bank

Paypal

Sezzle Inc.

Zip Co Limited

Splitit Payments Ltd

Laybuy Holdings Limited.

Payright Limited.

QuickFee Group LLC.

Bread Financial Walmart Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global e-commerce buy now pay later market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as partnerships, product launches, and expansion, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the e-commerce buy now pay later market forecast from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing e-commerce buy now pay later market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the e-commerce buy now pay later market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global e-commerce buy now pay later market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-buy-now-pay-later-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports We Have on BFSI Industry:

Buy Now Pay Later Market By Channel (Online and POS), Application (Retail Goods, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Automotive, Home Improvement and Others), and End User (Generation X, Generation Z/Millennials and Baby Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Buy Now Pay Later Application Market by Channel (Online, POS), by End User (Fashion garment industry, Consumer electronics, Cosmetic industry, Healthcare, Leisure Entertainment, Retail, Others) and by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

M-commerce Payment Market by Payment Method (Mobile Web Payments, Near-field Communication, SMS/Direct Carrier Billing, and Others), Transaction Type (M-retailing, M-ticketing, M-billing, and Others), and Application (Personal and Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market by Type (Proximity Payment and Remote Payment), Mode of Transaction (Short Message Service, Wireless Application Protocol, and Near-Field Communication), End User (Personal and Business), Application (Hospitality & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecommunication, and Others), and Type of Purchase (Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups, Money Transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market by Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), by Payment Type (Push Payment, Pull Payment), by Age Group (18 to 30 Year, 31 to 54 Year, 55 to 73 Year, Others), by End User (Personal, Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research