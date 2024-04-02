E-commerce Boom and Eco-Friendly Trends Shape the U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Sector, the Market to Hit $11.76 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US lawn and garden consumables market is growing at a CAGR of 2.05% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

The U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 11.76 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 10.41 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 2.05 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029



In the US lawn and garden consumables market, the rising demand for organic and sustainable products is a prominent trend. Consumers increasingly opt for environmentally friendly options, prompting market players to diversify their product ranges with eco-conscious offerings.

Technological integration is also reshaping gardening practices, with smart gardening solutions like automated watering systems and soil sensors gaining traction. Companies responding to this trend by incorporating technology into traditional gardening products are gaining a competitive edge. Another significant shift is the growing dominance of e-commerce channels in distribution. Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for purchasing lawn and garden consumables due to their convenience and wide product selection. This trend prompts market players to adjust their distribution strategies and bolster their online presence to stay competitive. Furthermore, there's a heightened focus on education and community engagement among market players. Companies like Nutrien and ScottsMiracle-Gro are investing in educational initiatives, offering resources on sustainable gardening practices, product usage, and landscaping tips to engage consumers and communities better.

Key Developments

In 2023, The Anderson, one of the key vendors, expanded the Lordstown, Ohio fertilizer distribution terminal, significantly boosting dry bulk storage capacity. This development addresses the increasing demand for plant nutrients, offering a potential benefit for the US lawn and garden consumables market. Market players can leverage this expanded storage to ensure a stable and timely supply of fertilizers, potentially mitigating shortages and meeting the needs of the growing lawn and garden industry.





In 2023, Bayer, one of the key vendors, introduced an agricultural system for direct-seeded rice in the Philippines . As the global agricultural landscape evolves, market players should anticipate consumer preferences and demand shifts for specific types of seeds and fertilizers. Adapting to these changes by diversifying product offerings to align with emerging cultivation practices may be crucial for maintaining competitiveness.

Online Distribution Channel Creating Market Expansion Opportunities

The online distribution channel plays a pivotal role, offering consumers the convenience of purchasing lawn and garden consumables from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms provide access to various products, allowing consumers to explore and purchase specific items, compare prices, and read reviews. Online platforms often feature gardening guides, tutorials, and customer reviews, providing digital guidance and insights for novice and experienced gardeners. E-commerce platforms leverage seasonal promotions and flash sales to attract online shoppers, contributing to the growing popularity of online purchases for lawn and garden products.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?



Who are the major players in the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?

Segmentation & Forecast

Product

Fertilizers

Seeds

Pesticides

Growing Media

Others

Distribution Channel

Home Improvement Stores

Online Channel

Speciality Garden Centers & Nurseries

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Others

End-User

Residential

Government & Institutional

Nurseries & Garden Centers

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arena

Others

Vendor List

Key Vendors

Bayer

CRH

Nutrien

ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Andersons

Other Prominent Vendors

Pennington Seed

Central Garden & Pet

BASF

The Espoma Company

BioAdvanced

Spectrum Brands

Woodstream

Corteva

BONIDE

Greene County Fertilizer Company

Premier Tech

J.R. Simplot Company

Neptune's Harvest

Lebanon Seaboard Corporation

Kellogg Garden Products

Jobe's Company

Neudorff

Suståne Natural Fertilizer

The Richlawn Company Organix Supply

DLF

Monterey Lawn & Garden

GRO-WELL Brands

Nature's Lawn & Garden

Southern Agricultural Insecticides

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Projected Revenue

US: Projected Revenue of Lawn & Garden Consumables (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)

Product Snapshot

Fertilizers

Seeds

Pesticides

Growing Media

Others

US: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)

Distribution Channel Snapshot

Home Improvement Stores

Online

Speciality Garden Centers & Nurseries

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Others

US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)

End-User Snapshot

Residential

Government & Institutional

Nurseries & Garden Centers

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arena

Others

CHAPTER – 4: US Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Prospects & Opportunities

U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Trends

U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Drivers

U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Industry Overview

U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market - Competitive Landscape

- Competitive Landscape U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market - Key Players

- Key Players U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market– Other Prominent Vendors

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

