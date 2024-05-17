E-Comics Market Size to Grow USD 17240 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Comics Market is Segmented by Type (Superhero Comics, Detective Comics, Sci-Fi and Fantasy, Dramas and Memoirs, Kids' Comics), by Application (Children, Adults).

Global E-Comics Market Size is projected to reach USD 17240 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 7200 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 12.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of E-Comics Market:

The e-comics market is expanding due to a number of interconnected variables. With the increasing usage of devices and the internet, digital accessibility makes e-comics easily accessible to a worldwide audience. Cost effectiveness lowers the costs of physical production and dissemination for publishers and consumers alike. The move to digital media, which have a smaller carbon impact, is encouraged by environmental concerns. With the use of interactive elements and high-resolution screens, technological improvements improve reading.

Digital platforms' worldwide reach facilitates larger dissemination, and audiences are drawn to the variety of material produced by independent artists. Subscription services and digital libraries provide reasonably priced access to large resources, while social media and online communities increase exposure and participation.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE E-COMICS MARKET

Youngsters who purchase superhero comics online are a major factor in the expansion of the e-comics sector since they represent a tech-savvy younger demographic used to consuming digital media. Young readers are drawn to e-comics because of the convenience with which they can access their favorite superhero stories via smartphones and tablets, as well as the interactive and multimedia-enhanced features. Moreover, digital platforms provide rapid access to an extensive collection of superhero comics, sometimes at a lower cost than hard copy versions. This ease of use, together with the popularity of superhero franchises enhanced by motion pictures and television series, motivates more kids to read comics online, which in turn drives the growth of the e-comics industry.

The proliferation of smartphones and tablets, together with the general availability of high-speed internet, have greatly aided in the rise of the e-comics sector. E-comics are becoming more and more popular as more people have access to digital devices and can enjoy the ease of downloading and reading comics at any time or place. Because of its digital accessibility, a larger audience will be able to enjoy their favorite comics without having to buy physical copies, which will propel market expansion. E-comics are frequently less expensive for readers and publishers than their print equivalents. Because there is no requirement for physical storage for customers, digital comics may be purchased for less money because there are no expenses associated with printing and shipping.

Digital reading platforms have benefited from technological improvements that have improved user experience and increased attractiveness of e-comics. A deeper reading experience is offered by features including high-resolution screens, interactive material, and seamless integration with multimedia components like sound effects and animations. Digital comics are now more engaging because of innovations like guided view technology, which guides the viewer through the panels in a cinematic fashion. The worldwide reach of e-comics transcends the constraints of traditional print distribution, providing benefits to the market. Comic book publishers and authors may now spread their work globally without the logistical complexities associated with international shipping and selling thanks to digital platforms. A varied and inclusive market where readers from all cultures may access and enjoy a wide selection of comics is made possible by this extended reach.

Digital libraries and subscription models have increased the affordability and convenience of accessing e-comics. For a monthly charge, customers of services like ComiXology Unlimited, Marvel Unlimited, and DC Universe Infinite may access enormous comic book libraries. These approaches encourage more people to sample e-comics by giving readers an affordable method to discover a variety of comics without having to buy each title separately.

E-COMICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The e-comics industry in North America, namely in the US and Canada, is substantial and is fueled by a sizable and fervent fandom of comic books. Prominent comic book companies with strong digital platforms, like Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse, are based in the region. Strong market development in this area is attributed to factors such as high internet penetration, broad usage of smartphones and tablets, and the existence of digital distribution giants like ComiXology.

Key Companies:

Naver Corporation

Kakao Page

Shueisha

The Walt Disney Company

Shogakukan

Kodansha

Warner Bros

Kadokawa Future Publishing

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon (Contents First)

Cinebook

Image Comics

Hakusensha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Dargaud

Delcourt

Dupuis

BAO Publishing

Glenat

Humanoids

L'Association

Le Lombard

Soleil

