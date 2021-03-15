E-Cigarette Industry Growing with Robust CAGR says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, eight million people die from tobacco use, with 1.2 million of these deaths being a result of the inhalation of second-hand smoke, says the World Health Organization (WH0). Thus, the dangers of conventional cigarettes for those who smoke them and even for those who do not are to be a key factor behind the increase in the global e-cigarette market size from $15.7 billion in 2019 to $39.0 billion by 2030, at a 9.2% CAGR during 2020–2030.

This is because apart from nicotine, the key neurostimulant, tobacco contains more than 4,000 other harmful chemicals that cause asthma, chronic bronchitis, and lung cancer. Therefore, the e-cigarette market is growing on account of the promotion of such products as a less-harmful variant than conventional cigarettes; the liquid in such devices, called the e-juice, does not contain tobacco. Moreover, e-cigarettes do not contain butts or create ash, therefore are considered environment-friendly as well.

Key Findings of Global E-Cigarette Industry

Younger generation getting attracted to vivid e-cigarette designs and flavors

E-cigarettes finding widespread acceptance in public places where conventional cigarettes are banned

Vaporizers remain most-popular products

Demand for e-cigarettes rising faster among females

Market opportunities galore in North America and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

and (APAC) Market players engaging in extensive online product promotion

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-cigarette-market/report-sample

The e-cigarette market growth has slowed substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lockdowns and movement restrictions around the world. Being the starting point of the crisis, China has been under an intense lockdown, which is why the supply of e-cigarettes around the world has taken a bad hit. Moreover, even people are not spending on non-essential goods, as they are under financial stress due to unemployment and reduced salaries.

Browse report with detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on "E-Cigarette Market Research Report: By Product (Cig-a-Like, Vaporizer, Vape Mod, T-Vapor), Gender (Male, Female), Age Group (16–24, 25–34, 35–44, 45–54, 55–65, 65+), Distribution channel (Vape Shop, Online, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Tobacconist) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-cigarette-market

Tobacconists have been the largest category in the e-cigarette market till now, under segmentation by distribution channel. They are specialists in such products and offer a hands-on experience to users, which is why they account for the highest sales. Apart from the primary products, tobacconists also offer aftermarket components, including batteries and battery chargers, liquids, tanks, atomizers, coils, and cleaning kits.

North America is expected to witness the highest value CAGR in the e-cigarette market during this decade, of 9.8%. The younger generation in the U.S. and Canada is getting rapidly attracted to e-cigarettes as a result of their availability in vivid designs and flavors and effective marketing strategies by tobacco companies. In addition, older people are rapidly switching from conventional cigarettes to these electronic variants with the increasing awareness of the harms of the former.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=e-cigarette-market

Key players in the global e-cigarette market are Altria Group Inc., Imperial Brands plc, British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Philip Morris International plc, JUUL Labs Inc., Turning Point Brands Inc., FIN Branding Group LLC, NJOY LLC, Innokin Technology Co. Ltd., Vapor Hub International Inc., Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Browse More Reports on E-Cigarette

U.K. E-Cigarette Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/uk-e-cigarette-market

South Africa E-Cigarette Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/south-africa-e-cigarette-market

Japan E-Cigarette Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/japan-e-cigarette-market

South Korea E-Cigarette Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/south-korea-e-cigarette-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:



Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence