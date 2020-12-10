E-Book Market Size USD 38560 Million by 2026 at CAGR 15.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-Book Market is Segmented by Industry Type (Ebook Reader, Smart Phone, Other), Application (Hardware App, Online Store, Others), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the E-Books Category.

The global E-Book market size is projected to reach USD 38560 Million by 2026, from USD 16100 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving e-book market size growth are increased usage of e-readers, e-learning apps, development of enhanced display technologies, and advancements in battery technology.

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and application segment in terms of production capacity, price, and revenue for 2015-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE E-BOOK MARKET SIZE

The e-book industry is seeing an increase through the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of subscriptions increases. People are getting more time at home because of the lockout restrictions. This may prove to be a game-changing factor for the growth of the e-book market size during the forecast period.

Digital education and immersive learning systems are also expected to stimulate the growth of the e-book market size. The introduction of the latest hardware, software, and educational content is expected to create an immersive environment to provide readers with a real-time experience.

The e-book market can experience an increase in sales due to its advantages over conventional books. Some of the major advantages that drive growth in the e-book market size are the availability of multiple books on a single platform and shareable features.

Furthermore, the simple access to a wide variety of e-book libraries through applications or online services is consumed over the Internet, thereby emerging as a low-cost alternative to the conventional method of distribution. Resources available for these e-books, such as e-lending, have also increased the growth of the e-book market size.

In addition, environmental protection campaigns by governments around the globe to save trees by reducing the use of paper also fuels the growth of the e-book market size.

E-BOOK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest ebook market share during the forecast period. E-books in the North American region became a normal and permanent option over printed books for customers when they needed easy access and portability, and publishers reacted successfully to consumers' fast-growing acceptance of new reading technologies by continuously redefining and expanding. In addition, there is an increase in ownership of both tablet computers and e-book reading devices, such as the original Kindles, during the gift-giving season.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is home to a number of educational institutes, where these institutes have started shifting towards E-books, which provides a greater opportunity for them to optimize their content delivery.

E-BOOK MARKET SEGMENTATION

E-Book Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

E-Book Market Segment by Type

Ebook Reader

Smart Phone

Other

E-Book Market Segment by Application

Hardware App

Online Store

Others

Key Major Vendors

Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill, Sybex, Beacon Press, Adobe Press, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Group, Blackwell Science, Random House, Springer, Bertelsmann Sony, IReader Technology.

