Dyness Successfully Concludes a Remarkable Showcase at Intersolar Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyness, a global pioneering provider of energy storage solutions, has successfully concluded its participation at Intersolar Europe 2025, Over the event, Dyness captivated the global audience at Booth B2-131 with its cutting-edge energy storage innovations, drawing strong attention from partners and industry professionals.

At the exhibition, Dyness proudly presented its flagship solutions, each tailored to meet the evolving needs of diverse energy storage applications.

Residential Solutions: Compact, Scalable, and Intelligent

For the residential ESS, Dyness introduced innovative solutions designed to combine flexibility, performance, and user-centric design.

PowerHI, the newly launched balcony ESS, offers compact plug-and-play installation and expandable capacity up to 14.4kWh. With its self-heating function and reliable operation in temperatures from -20°C to 55°C, PowerHI provides a flexible and efficient energy storage option for modern households seeking greener living.

PowerDepot G2 stood out for its exceptional scalability, supporting up to 50 units in parallel for a capacity range from 5.12kWh to 256kWh. Featuring a high IP66 protection rating and an integrated aerosol fire suppression system, PowerDepot G2 delivers robust outdoor performance, high safety standards and strong adaptability to evolving residential energy needs.

C&I Solution: Flexible and Future-Ready

In the C&I sector, Dyness showcased STACK100, a modular indoor solution ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises. Supporting parallel connection of up to 12 clusters with a maximum capacity of 921kWh, STACK100 enables flexible deployment, scalability and optimized energy management for a variety of commercial applications. The high-performance design and versatile configuration of STACK100 attracted wide interest from visitors seeking reliable solutions for business energy transformation.

Engaging the Community: Vibrant On-Site Activities

Adding to the excitement, Dyness hosted a Photo Check-in activity, inviting visitors to capture memorable moments at the booth. Participants received complimentary coffee or beer upon sharing their photos, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. This initiative not only fostered deeper interactions but also highlighted Dyness's open and dynamic brand spirit.

Recognized with the "Top Brand PV" award by EUPD Research, Dyness continues to lead with innovation and trusted performance. With a growing global footprint spanning 13 branches and partnerships with over 90 distributors worldwide, Dyness remains committed to providing localized services and continuous innovation. Serving more than 500,000 users across 100+ countries, Dyness is driving the process of making green energy available around the world.

For more information, please visit www.dyness.com.

