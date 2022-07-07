Dynatos partners with Portuguese technology provider

UTRECHT, Netherlands, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynatos partners with the Portuguese technology provider IDW2 and widens activities in IBERIA. With the partnership in Portugal, Dynatos takes a next step in bringing finance and procurement transformation to Iberia.

Dynatos has been active in Iberia with an office in Madrid, Spain since 2017 and has a client base over 80 customers and partners. "Since the start in Spain, we've also noticed a growing demand for finance and procurement transformation in Portugal," says Antonio Garcia Guerrero, VP Europe South at Dynatos. "As a Strategic Partner, we believe in market expertise, personal approach, and innovative technology that match customer needs. With the IDW2 partnership, we can serve the Portuguese market the same way as the rest of the regions where Dynatos operates in. With the market knowledge of IDW2, our offering including the leading procurement platform from Coupa software, and our finance transformation offerings like Routty and the Kofax ReadSoft solutions, we believe we can make a difference in Portugal," comments Garcia.

IDW2 offers multiple technology solutions based on their client's needs, knowledge and experience, and of course, their quality of services. As the General Manager of IDW2, Maria Helena Lopes, stated - "This approach to Dynatos, with all its technological offering, is an added value as it will complement our offering to Customers and the Portuguese market in general. And with this, the vision of Digital Transformation in Organizations. At the internal level of the company, the enhancer of development of our employees."

"With over 14 years of experience and the personal customer approach of IDW2, it is a perfect fit with the "Strategic Partnership" strategy of Dynatos. We look forward to successful cooperation within Portugal and the rest of Iberia," finalizes Maria Helena Lopes

Antonio Garcia, Dynatos VP South Europe, said, "Together, IDW2 and Dyantos present a solid foundation to support existing and new customers and partners in their journey of digitizing their financial processes, whether implementation, maintenance, and project management."

Gert-Jan de Vries, Dynatos CEO, said, "Joining forces with IDW2 is another step in the European growth of Dynatos. Expert partners like IDW2 are of strategic importance in our growth journey. Together with IDW2 we are looking forward to bringing state-of-the-art technology solutions to Portugal."

For more information, please visit https://www.dynatos.com/

