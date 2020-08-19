Dynata And Google Join Forces To Deliver Comprehensive Measurement Of YouTube Advertising Effectiveness Across Mobile And Connected TV Devices

First-of-its-kind integration for Brand Lift measurement with Google's Ads Data Hub enables organizations to measure and maximize their advertising investment on a global scale

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, today announced an integration with Google's Ads Data Hub to deliver greater visibility into advertising and marketing campaigns on YouTube. Dynata can now enable organizations to measure ad effectiveness and campaign performance on YouTube across all screens, devices and platforms without the use of cookies, ensuring that organizations can retain the capabilities they need for accurate and effective measurement and analytics.

Ads Data Hub allows advertisers to understand how their advertising is performing across screens, including mobile apps, through aggregated insights from Google ad platforms, including YouTube Reserve, Google Ads and Display & Video 360. Integrating with Ads Data Hub adds another layer of privacy protection for users while still enabling marketers to measure their YouTube ad campaigns, across Dynata's hundreds of thousands of fully-permissioned first-party consumers and B2B professionals in 15 countries, globally.

"Our technology and scale of our first-party data enable brands and organizations to reach coveted audiences to measure brand lift and understand the impact of their advertising campaigns," said Hugh Davis, President, Dynata Solutions. "For our brand lift measurement clients, it's critically important to have a complete view of all audience data across all platforms, ensuring they can optimize and maximize their investment in those places. As the first Brand Lift partner to integrate with Google's Ads Data Hub, we deliver on that need for our clients using YouTube to reach their audiences, closing a huge campaign performance visibility gap."

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

