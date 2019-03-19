Dynata Adds Data Strategy As a Key Area of Focus; Names Melanie Courtright to Lead the New Function

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, has created the new functional area of Data Strategy, expanding the scope of its existing Research Science group. Melanie Courtright, currently EVP of Global Research Science, will continue to lead the group in an expanded role as EVP, Research Science and Data Strategy.

Having one of the world's largest collections of data, contributed directly by consumers and business professionals who agree to its permissioned use, Dynata is committed to providing the most precise, relevant, and actionable information available to market researchers, marketers, and advertisers. Courtright's expanded role leading data strategy will ensure the commitment is sustained.

In addition to overall planning and management of data strategy, Courtright's responsibilities will include creation of a roadmap of data products and intellectual properties; continued development of leading-edge quality initiatives; ensuring compliance with global privacy and data-usage laws and regulations; and developing the company's data library and taxonomy across internal and third-party data sets.

With more than two decades in the market research industry, Courtright has held executive leadership positions at Dynata since 2011. She has been an innovator and active participant in the market research industry in areas such as trends, methodology best practices, and the next generation of data collection.

Gary S. Laben, Dynata's Chief Executive Officer, says, "In today's fast-paced, highly competitive global business environment, marketers recognize the need for reliable data to make decisions confidently and stay a step ahead. We are committed to being the leader of not only the world's largest, but also the world's best, data-centric marketing solutions."

He adds, "Melanie's contributions to the market research industry are extensive; she is known for her ability to define rigorous methods as well as for her dedication to continually raising the bar on standards so that customers obtain the best outcomes. Her leadership of our data strategy will spur new definitions of data quality and what it means to marketing success."

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.dynata.com



SOURCE Dynata