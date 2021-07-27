Dynamic Yield Delivers Seamless Personalization for Single Page Applications

Experience optimization platform integrates with any SPA framework, prioritizing performance among brands with dynamic websites

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced that brands can now seamlessly implement Dynamic Yield on any single page application framework, including React, Vue.js, Angular, and Backbone, among others. The flexible SPA solution does not require any custom development, enabling marketers to tailor the website using Dynamic Yield's full suite of personalization capabilities while prioritizing performance.

In recent years, more and more technical teams have begun migrating to single page applications as a means of reducing site load times, a trend that has only grown as brands compete for the attention of consumers who expect fast and uninterrupted experiences online. Often incompatible with most A/B testing software and personalization platforms, with the new level of support provided by Dynamic Yield, brands are able to experiment based on real-time changes, regardless of infrastructure, page, or use case.

"The days of building static, multi-page sites are behind us as more and more technical teams move towards single page applications for dynamically processing and delivering content," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "With Dynamic Yield for SPAs, developers have all of the tools they need to implement and experiment on any environment."

Implementation of Dynamic Yield with single page applications includes:

Automatic tracking of UI changes – Understand user interactions on an SPA site as they are happening – for example, when a product 'Quick View' overlay pops up on a listing page – so that changes can be applied (or reapplied) at the right moment.

Real-time page-type detection – Identify when a user clicks from the homepage to a listing page, product page, cart page, and more) and automatically trigger pageviews or events every time a SPA transition or screen change occurs, allowing for the accurate adjustment of audience groups.

Seamless elements optimization – Ensure dynamic changes made to the structure, content, and styling of pages, screens, and elements is done via our Shadow DOM for the safe personalization of hero banners, product recommendations, page layouts, and more.

"Both personalization and performance are incredibly important to our business and the end-customer experience we deliver," said Wong Louiza, the Campaigns & Merchandising Manager at Castlery . "By Dynamic Yield providing full support for single page applications, we no longer have to sacrifice one for the other."

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

