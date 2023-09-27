Dynamic Digital Radiography Market to Reach $636.5 Million, by 2032 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global dynamic digital radiography market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including, the high adoption of dynamic digital radiography equipment in the diagnosis of chronic diseases, low emission of radiation by dynamic digital radiography equipment, and real-time imaging by dynamic digital radiography.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dynamic Digital Radiography Market by Application (Orthopedics, Pulmonology, And Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the dynamic digital radiography market was valued at $225.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $636.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Dynamic Digital Radiography Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/194915

Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) is a new low dose X-ray imaging technology that enables visualization of anatomical anatomy in motion. It is capable of obtaining up to 15 consecutive radiographs in a second, allowing for the observation of physiological cycles and individual radiographic images up to 17"x17" in size. X-ray that moves is not a fluoroscopy, but rather the X-ray predecessor to CT or MRI, and is derived from digital radiography.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global dynamic digital radiography market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including, the high adoption of dynamic digital radiography equipment in the diagnosis of chronic diseases, low emission of radiation by dynamic digital radiography equipment, and real-time imaging by dynamic digital radiography. Furthermore, the high cost of dynamic digital radiography equipment restrains market growth. On the other hand, the rise in awareness about the ALARA (As Low as Reasonably achievable) principle is expected to create opportunities in the global dynamic digital radiography market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $225.5 Million Market Size in 2032 $636.5 Million CAGR 11.0 % No. of Pages in Report 217 Segments Covered Application, End User, and Region Drivers High adoption of dynamic digital radiography equipment in the diagnosis of chronic diseases Low emission of radiation by dynamic digital radiography equipment Real-time imaging by dynamic digital radiography Opportunities Rise in awareness about ALARA (As Low as Reasonably Achievable) principle Restraints High cost of dynamic digital radiography equipment

What is the Impact of Recession 2023 on Dynamic Digital Radiography Market:

The global recession has created a challenging environment for the dynamic digital radiography market.

The high inflation rate and employee layoff by a few major players such as Philips, has negatively impacted new product development and research activities.

However, the market for dynamic digital radiography is expected to recover owing to rise in adoption of dynamic digital radiography for evaluating functional aspects of the internal structures of the body such as organs, bones and joints.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/194915

The orthopedics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast timeframe-

Based on application, the orthopedics segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global dynamic digital radiography market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the surge in incidence of traumatic injuries.

The diagnostic centers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on end user, the diagnostic centers segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dynamic digital radiography market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of dynamic digital radiography by diagnostic centers to diagnose large patient bases. However, the hospital segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2032. owing to a rise in the use of dynamic digital radiography to diagnose a wide range of diseases in hospitals.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/194915

North America segment to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, the North America segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dynamic digital radiography market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032. This is attributed to the surge in incidence of traumatic injuries and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Owing to surge in prevalence of chronic respiratory disease and strong presence of major key players.

Leading Market Players: -

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Corporation

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu Corporation

Shenzhen Angell technology Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Prelove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Anode imaging

Siemens Healthineers AG

Brown Medical Imaging

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dynamic digital radiography market. These players have adopted different strategies such as merger and geographical expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Male Infertility Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Synthetic Biology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Dialysis Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 –2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research