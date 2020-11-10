Dymicron™ appoints Armen Khachatryan, M.D. to Board of Directors

OREM, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymicron, a privately held, innovative medical device company developing a next generation cervical artificial disc, Triadyme-C™, with a proprietary polycrystalline diamond material and novel, Tri-Lobe articulating design, today announced that Armen Khachatryan, M.D. has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Khachatryan to Dymicron's Board," said Alan Layton Chairman and CEO of Dymicron. "Dr. Khachatryan's highly accomplished track record and vast experience with cervical arthroplasty will be tremendously helpful to our company as we prepare for FDA clinical trials in the US and commercialization in select countries outside the US with our CE Mark."

Armen Khachatryan, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive microsurgery and the treatment of cervical and lumbar spinal disease. Dr. Khachatryan has extensive experience in minimally invasive surgery, motion preservation technology, artificial disc replacement and non-fusion technologies. He is an active partner at the Center for Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Excellence, founder of the Disc Replacement Center in Salt Lake City and co-Founder of the Masson Spine Institute Outpatient Center of Excellence in Park City, Utah.

Dr. Khachatryan has trained hundreds of surgeons in advanced spine surgery solutions and cervical arthroplasty and has been a lecturer throughout the United States and internationally. He has been a clinical investigator in multiple FDA clinical trials for cervical artificial disc replacement and was among the first to implant artificial discs in Utah both in the lumbar and cervical spine.

Dr. Khachatryan earned a bachelor's degree in Molecular Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He earned his medical degree, with honors, from the Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his surgical internship and his orthopedic surgical residency at the University of Utah Department of Orthopedics. He completed a combined spine fellowship at the University of Utah Department of Orthopedics and Shriner's Hospital for Children.

"I am excited and honored to join the Dymicron team at this important juncture in the company's development. I believe the natural constrained motion characteristics of the distinctive Tri-Lobe design, combined with the unrivaled wear properties of the Polycrystalline Diamond material, has the real potential to position the Triadyme-C as an emerging leader in next-generation cervical arthroplasty devices," said Dr. Khachatryan.

About Triadyme - C™

The Triadyme-C is a motion preserving cervical artificial disc made of polycrystalline diamond, one of the toughest materials known to mankind. As a result, the Tri­adyme-C experiences virtually no wear, avoiding any risk of debris, and will last the lifetime of the patient. The Triadyme-C's patented Tri-Lobe design mimics the natural kinematics and motion of a normal disc.

About Dymicron

Dymicron, Inc. is a privately held, innovative medical device company based in Orem, Utah which has developed a breakthrough, next generation total disc replacement system for the cervical spine - Triadyme-C™, with a uniquely engineered, proprietary material that virtually eliminates wear debris and facilitates an MRI-friendly design which mimics the natural motion of a normal disc. To learn more, visit http://www.dymicron.com/

CAUTION: ­Triadyme-C is not available in the US

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Ted Bird

EVP, Corporate Development & Chief Strategy Officer

+1-704-526-8708

tbird@dymicron.com

