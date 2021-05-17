Dye & Durham Acquires Future Climate Info for $94 million

The acquisition expands Dye & Durham's capabilities in the U.K. real estate value chain, adding products which are already utilized by Dye & Durham's customer base and accessed through its platform today

Through its proprietary cloud based technology, Future Climate Info provides access to critical intelligence information that enables smarter insights for mission critical decisions on most real estate transactions

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced it has acquired Future Climate Info Limited and certain assets from CLS Property Insights Limited (together "FCI") for approximately $94 million (£55 million).

Through its cloud-based technology, FCI provides access to critical intelligence needed in assessing environmental risk in a property transaction by analyzing proprietary data. The acquisition will enhance Dye & Durham's offerings to its U.K. based clients, providing seamless integration with a product that is already accessed through Dye & Durham's workflow platform today and used on most real estate transactions.

"This acquisition is consistent with our stated objective of expanding within the ecosystems in which we operate, and in this case, brings into our ownership mission critical aspects of the U.K. property transaction process," said Matt Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham. "Through our Platform, our customers are, by far, one of the largest consumers of environmental, ground risk and liability reports in the United Kingdom. The acquisition of FCI, along with the recently announced acquisition of Terrafirma, will allow us to drive significant revenue synergies as we provide a far more efficient and integrated offering."

While the acquisition multiple is not disclosed, the Company believes that it will be able to achieve post-synergy returns that are consistent with the Company's targeted return model.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

About FCI

Future Climate Info (FCI) produces a range of environmental search reports for the residential and commercial property markets. An innovative creator of comprehensive, high quality products and services, since launching in 2014, FCI has delivered many firsts for the industry and prides itself in making positive change which drives the industry forward.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement of the Company dated November 18, 2020 to the short-form base shelf prospectus (including the documents incorporate therein) of the Company dated November 18, 2020. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

