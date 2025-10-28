DXC Unveils Xponential – A Repeatable Blueprint to Accelerate Enterprise AI Outcomes

Leading global enterprises are already using Xponential to drive real business impact

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced Xponential, a next-generation AI orchestration blueprint. Already a proven framework utilized by leading global enterprises, Xponential simplifies the complexity that often stalls large-scale AI adoption. The architecture seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technology to deliver measurable results, accelerate modernization, and helps enable businesses to operationalize AI securely and responsibly.

"Business leaders are eager to capture the promise of AI, but too often they get stuck in pilots or struggle to scale," said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO of DXC. "DXC is uniquely positioned to help, with deep industry expertise, proven AI capabilities, and a track record of transforming complex operations. Xponential provides a blueprint that combines human expertise with AI, embeds governance and security from day one, and continuously evolves as AI matures --helping enterprises move from vision to value with speed and confidence."

As enterprises navigate a transitional AI era, many still lack a cohesive strategy connecting AI to their people and processes. Xponential provides a structured, repeatable blueprint for orchestrating AI across technology, embedding governance from day one, and delivering early wins that help organizations scale with speed and confidence. At the heart of Xponential are five interdependent pillars:

Embedded governance, compliance, and observability to ensure responsible AI. Accelerators – Proprietary and partner-built tools that speed up deployment and increase efficiency.

Human+ collaboration that combines skilled professionals and AI to amplify outcomes. Process – A delivery methodology with the flexibility to start small, achieve early wins, and scale rapidly across the enterprise.

DXC is helping global enterprises build, deploy, and scale AI with the Xponential framework across industries:

At Textron, a multi-industry company, DXC implemented AI-powered automation and workflow optimization, cutting service desk tickets by 20% and proactively resolving network issues for 32,000 employees.

a multi-industry company, DXC implemented AI-powered automation and workflow optimization, cutting service desk tickets by 20% and proactively resolving network issues for 32,000 employees. The European Space Agency (ESA), an intergovernmental organization that collaborates internationally and supports European industry and the economy through space technology and research, is working with DXC to implement ASK ESA, an AI-powered platform that unifies data, accelerates research, and enhances collaboration across the agency.

an intergovernmental organization that collaborates internationally and supports European industry and the economy through space technology and research, is working with DXC to implement ASK ESA, an AI-powered platform that unifies data, accelerates research, and enhances collaboration across the agency. Singapore General Hospital, Singapore's largest tertiary hospital and ranked among the world's best, partnered with DXC to develop the Augmented Intelligence in Infectious Diseases (AI2D) solution, using AI-driven insights and collaborative human+AI decision-making to guide antibiotic choices for lower respiratory tract infections with 90% accuracy and improve patient care while combating antimicrobial resistance.

Singapore's largest tertiary hospital and ranked among the world's best, partnered with DXC to develop the Augmented Intelligence in Infectious Diseases (AI2D) solution, using AI-driven insights and collaborative human+AI decision-making to guide antibiotic choices for lower respiratory tract infections with 90% accuracy and improve patient care while combating antimicrobial resistance. Ferrovial, a global infrastructure company, is working with DXC to develop AI Workbench, a generative AI offering which combines consulting, engineering and secure enterprise services. Leveraging more than 30 AI Agents making real-time decisions, Ferrovial is already using AI Workbench to enhance operations for more than 25,500 employees.

To scale these proven results, DXC leverages its global team of 50,000 full-stack engineers and AI-first facilities including Innovation Centers, Centers of Competency, and Centers of Excellence across six continents. This worldwide network empowers DXC to accelerate responsible AI adoption, deliver measurable business impact, and help enterprises operationalize AI at scale across industries and regions.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

