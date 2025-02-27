DXC Technology Promotes Jennifer Ragone to Chief People Officer

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Ragone as Chief People Officer. Ragone will report directly to DXC President and CEO Raul Fernandez.

DXC Technology logo

In this role, Ragone will lead DXC's global people strategy, focusing on driving profitable growth through innovative talent solutions. She will spearhead initiatives to strengthen the workforce, prepare employees for the future of work, and champion an inclusive, value-driven culture centered on client centricity, accountability and performance excellence.

"Since 2020, I've had opportunity to work with Jennifer as a board member and now as CEO of DXC. She has a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record in HR leadership that makes her the ideal choice to advance our people-first strategy," said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO of DXC Technology. "Her expertise in leveraging AI and data analytics for talent development aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of work ensuring we continue to attract, develop, and empower top talent globally."

Ragone most recently served as Vice President of Business HR at DXC, where she demonstrated strong partnership with business leaders and drove significant improvements in talent development and organizational effectiveness. Throughout her career at DXC, she has held various leadership positions across the HR function, consistently showing adaptability and resilience while delivering innovative solutions that enable business growth.

Fernandez added, "We are so proud of Jennifer's contribution to date and look forward to her leadership. As a seasoned executive, she will help accelerate change and will be a key member of my senior leadership team."

For more information on DXC's leadership team, visit https://dxc.com/us/en/about-us/leadership-and-governance

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Mihir Bellamkonda, Media Relations, +1-404-702-0506, mihir.bellamkonda@dxc.com; Roger Sachs, CFA, VP of Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, roger.sachs@dxc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628815/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Promotes_Jennifer_Ragone_t.jpg