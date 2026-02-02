DXC Opens New Office in Sofia, Bulgaria, Empowering Delivery and Innovation with Top-Tier AI Services

New office and AI hub marks 20 years of DXC's Bulgarian Global Delivery Center

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the opening of its new office and AI hub in Sofia, Bulgaria. On the 20th anniversary of the launch of its Bulgarian Global Delivery Center, DXC is moving to a new, modern facility designed to deliver excellence and drive AI powered innovation for clients worldwide.

The office's location in Bulgaria's capital provides access to a highly skilled talent pool in multiple technology domains, including software development and data science. DXC selected Business Park Sofia, the largest business district in the country, offering world-class infrastructure and connectivity, and providing an ideal environment for customer collaboration. The office will house the AI hub and delivery center, supporting DXC customers across multiple industries such as automotive, insurance, and financial services by delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation services.

"Bulgaria stands at the heart of our regional ambitions in Europe, and the renovated delivery center and AI hub reflect the incredible talent, innovation, and potential the country brings to our future," said Juan Parra, President, Europe, DXC. "This opening is more than a milestone—it's the beginning of a new chapter filled with momentum across Europe. Seeing this vision come to life, thanks to the passion and dedication of so many teams, is truly inspiring. I couldn't be more thrilled and energized for what's ahead."

The new facility will serve as a homebase for DXC's newest AI hub, part of DXC's expanding global AI network which includes other centers in Europe such as Warsaw, Poland; Böblingen, Germany; and Zaragoza, Spain. It will also house DXC's established delivery center and will bring together DXC teams, partners, and customers to co-create solutions and accelerate transformation in the era of AI-first operations.

The AI hub is home to 200+ AI experts who will activate DXC's Xponential, a repeatable AI orchestration blueprint designed to accelerate enterprise AI outcomes. Using DXC's Xponential, teams will take client use cases from discovery to deployment with a replicable delivery model that accelerates time to value and helps operationalize AI at scale across all phases, from pre-sales and sales, consulting, solutioning, preparing proposals and contracts, engineering development, AI and data , delivering services, and supporting solutions to drive innovation, streamline operations, and reduce costs for clients.

DXC's new office and AI hub in Sofia joins the global network of collaboration and innovation spaces, designed to bring teams together, spark collaboration, and empower delivery of top-tier AI services at scale. This hub will drive the development and deployment of advanced solutions that seamlessly blend AI with enterprise technology, helping clients accelerate transformation. It underscores DXC's commitment to modernize operations and expand its presence across Eastern Europe and beyond.

About DXC Technology

DXC (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.