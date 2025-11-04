DXC Opens First Client Experience Centre in the Philippines, Expanding Its Presence in Asia to Drive Collaboration and AI Innovation

Strategic Investment Signifies Deep Technical Talent In-Region, and Acceleration of AI-first Service Delivery for Clients

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the launch of a new Client Experience Centre, where DXC customers, partners, and employees can collaborate, strengthening DXC's long-term commitment to customers and growth in the Philippines.

Located in Taguig City in Metro Manila, a leading destination for technology and innovation, the Centre is designed to boost customer engagement, foster collaboration for DXC's 7,000 employees across the Philippines, and accelerate the delivery of innovative AI-powered solutions. The new space, which is located within DXC's Philippines Global Delivery Centre, will serve as a co-creation hub for customers and partners, building on its role supporting mission-critical application, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services.

Leveraging DXC's AI-first strategy, including the recent announcement of Xponential, a next-generation AI orchestration blueprint, the Centre features an AI Incubation Hub focused on developing and deploying next-generation solutions that combine AI with traditional enterprise technology services. It also features an AI-first 24/7 Security Operations Centre which will serve as a centralised hub for monitoring, detecting, and responding to potential security threats across DXC's global customer base.

"This Centre harnesses the strength of DXC's exceptional talent across the Philippines as well as our clients' increased focus on AI-powered solutions," said Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services at DXC. "It is a strategic engine of innovation for DXC showcasing how we partner with global customers to lead through transformation and meet the challenges of tomorrow."

DXC's Philippines Global Delivery Centre currently serves as DXC Technology's SAP Centre of Excellence, housing the company's largest concentration of SAP capabilities and expertise globally. With over 1,800 SAP consultants based in the country, the team in Philippines supports more than 350 enterprise customers and accounts globally.

As part of the official opening of the Client Experience Centre, DXC has partnered with Baby and Moms PH to donate refurbished laptops to high school students of Industrial Valley Complex (IVC), Marikina City, as part of DXC's Digital Futures Program , which aims to empower thousands of students and improve access to technology, literacy, education, and employment.

"I commend the continued growth of the 7,000-strong DXC team here in the Philippines. Your dedication to the continuous upskilling and reskilling of the digital Filipino workers in transformative technology such as agentic AI, is very important for the continued success of the Philippines as an IT-BPM destination. Thank you to DXC's commitment to the industry and to establishing the Philippines as a capital for digital customer experience," said Jack Madrid, President and CEO of IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines.

DXC has maintained a strong presence in the Philippines for decades, supporting clients across key industries such as consumer and retail, manufacturing, insurance, banking, automotive, and public sector. The new Client Experience Centre underscores DXC's long-term commitment to talent, innovation, and customer success in the Philippines and strengthens DXC's AI-first delivery network, following recent site launches in Detroit, Halifax, and Buenos Aires, and the company's AI Centre of Competence in Warsaw. For more information, visit www.dxc.com.

