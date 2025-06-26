ASHBURN, Va., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the official opening of its office in Farnborough, a state-of-the-art location that is home to DXC's dedicated Aerospace and Defense Hub. This milestone follows the recent opening of DXC's first office in Toronto and is part of the company's broader growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to talent, innovation, and customer success across the globe.

DXC Opens Farnborough Office, Launches Aerospace and Defense Hub in the UK

DXC's new Farnborough location is a purpose-built, technology enabled environment that fosters connection, collaboration, and innovation among employees and new and existing customers. With a presence in the UK for over four decades, DXC employs more than 6,500 people nationwide. The site brings together teams from Aldershot and Hook into a single location and is expected to create opportunities for the local workforce - including armed forces veterans and reservists, as well as graduate, apprentice, and early-careers opportunities through the DXC UKI Academic Programme.

"Farnborough is a storied and vibrant destination for innovators and world-class businesses," said Councillor Calum Stewart, Mayor of Rushmoor. "We are pleased to welcome DXC as part of our community and applaud their commitment to investing in local talent and creating new opportunities for the next generation of professionals. We wish them much success in the years to come."

"The launch of our Farnborough office marks an exciting new chapter for DXC in the UK, bringing together our employees and customers across all industries to build bold, future-ready solutions," said Cameron Art, DXC President of the Americas and UKI. "Our new Aerospace and Defense Hub underscores our commitment to this sector and positions us to help shape the future of innovation for some of the world's leading private and public sector aerospace and defense organizations."

Farnborough has a long-standing reputation as a center for aviation, engineering, and technology. For over 50 years, DXC's mission-critical solutions have kept dozens of ministries, defense agencies, and armed services organizations worldwide operating smoothly and cost-effectively. The new Farnborough Aerospace and Defense Hub, strategically chosen to strengthen partnerships in the area, will have dedicated resources to invest in innovation and collaboration in the sector.

The Farnborough opening is part of a broader series of strategic growth initiatives for DXC across the Americas and UKI. The company recently opened its first office in Toronto and is expanding offices in New York City, Miami, and London, further enhancing its ability to serve customers and foster collaboration and co-creation.

