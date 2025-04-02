DXC Names Anders Lange as Chief Procurement Officer

ASHBURN, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has appointed Anders Lange as Chief Procurement Officer, effective immediately. Lange will report to DXC's Chief Administrative Officer, James Walker.

"Anders brings extensive experience in global organizations and a proven track record of delivering results," said Walker. "His expertise in transformation leadership, operational efficiency, risk management, supplier performance improvement, and cost savings will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our procurement organization."

With over 15 years of leadership experience in procurement and supply chain management, Lange will lead DXC's global procurement function, spearheading transformation initiatives, including expanding AI adoption to streamline processes and drive growth.

Lange most recently served as Global Head of Procurement at Bloomberg, overseeing procurement and supplier management. Previously, he held procurement leadership roles at LEO Pharma, Diageo, and Carlsberg Breweries. He has also served as a guest lecturer at Copenhagen Business School.

For more information on DXC's leadership team, visit https://dxc.com/us/en/about-us/leadership-and-governance.

