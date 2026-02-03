DXC Named Top Three IT Vendor in Europe by Whitelane Research

Leads all Providers for contracts above 20 million euros

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has affirmed its status as a leading IT service provider in Whitelane Research's 2025/2026 European IT Sourcing Study. DXC achieved a top-three ranking for overall customer satisfaction (based on the providers that received more than 150 evaluations) at a European scale, for the second year in a row. Additionally, DXC was ranked the number one major IT services provider in terms of customer satisfaction with an annual contract value above 20 million euros.

Whitelane Research, one of the most prestigious research organizations in Europe, surveyed more than 2,500 private and public sector organizations across eight European countries and regions. Based on interviews with 224 customers, DXC ranked as a Strong Performer across all service categories including Application Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Workplace Services, and Exceptional Performer in Security Services.

"DXC is recognized as a leading vendor in most of the European countries surveyed, establishing a strong reputation as a trusted partner for its clients. In an intensely competitive market, the company's consistently high customer satisfaction stands out as particularly impressive," said Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe at Whitelane Research.

DXC ranked highly across several industries, including the Public Sector where it was named an Exceptional Performer, with an 84% customer satisfaction score. DXC has decades of experience in the public sector, partnering with dozens of leading government organizations in Europe including Consip, the procurement arm of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the European Space Agency.

"DXC continues to deliver exceptional customer experiences, achieving one of the highest satisfaction ratings in a highly competitive market," said Juan Parra, DXC's President for Europe. "As a leading IT services provider across multiple industries, we remain committed to helping our customers navigate complex challenges through innovative solutions that drive growth," Parra added.

DXC is the backbone of its customers' modernization journey. With deep engineering and industry expertise, we exist to make things happen by mastering the complexity of an exponentially changing world. For example, DXC partners with financial services leaders such as Banco Sabadell in Spain and PKO Bank in Poland, telecommunications providers including Telenor in Sweden, aerospace and transportation giants such as Airbus and Alstom in France. By combining innovation with practical execution, DXC turns ambitious initiatives into real-world results.

For more details on the key findings of the Whitelane Research 2025/2026 European IT Sourcing Study, click here.

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

