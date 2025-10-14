Recognition highlights DXC's market-leading technology, AI innovation, and industry expertise

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader by global research firm Everest Group in its new report, "Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025." DXC was also awarded Star Performer status for demonstrating forward and upward movement from the previous edition of the report published in 2023.

DXC Named a Leader in Property and Casualty Insurance in Everest Group Assessment of BPS Providers

The Everest Group report highlights DXC's strengths in utilizing AI to reduce time and cost of policy and data migrations, providing business process services (BPS) that are tightly aligned with DXC's proprietary Assure Platform solutions, and enabling rapid development of capabilities with a dedicated insurance R&D function. DXC's commitment to innovation has allowed the company to deploy value-add solutions such as AI accelerators and Assure BPM, powering the modernization of operations for insurance customers globally.

"DXC Technology's platform-led model anchored by its Assure platform and proprietary insurance software with domain-specific IP simplifies AI deployment and enables continuous modernization of P&C operations at scale," says Abhimanyu Awasthi, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Backed by domain-led solutions, deep London Market expertise, and broad geographic coverage, DXC powers mission-critical processes across personal, commercial, specialty, and reinsurance lines, turning complexity into operational gains."

With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is a trusted partner of choice for 21 of the top 25 insurers. As a leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate—helping insurers reduce complexity and costs across more than 1 billion policies processed on DXC software.

"DXC's drive to innovate, global presence, and industry expertise allows us to meet the needs of our customers around the world – from accelerating expansion into new markets with our BPS offerings, to shaping the future of specialty insurance through our strategic Velonetic joint venture," said Ray August, President of Insurance Software and Business Process Services at DXC. "Our mission is to empower insurers with innovative solutions, including AI and emerging technologies, to help them compete effectively and address key market trends with offerings tailored to global markets. We're honored to have this work recognized by Everest Group."

Everest Group evaluated 25 P&C insurance BPS providers for its P&C Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, separating companies into three categories: Leaders, Market Contenders, and Aspirants. The report assessed providers' vision, capabilities, and market impact.

An excerpt of Everest Group's report is available to view here. To learn more about DXC's P&C offerings, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

