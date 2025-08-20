DXC Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Custom Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 Report

Report highlights DXC's strengths leveraging GenAI platforms, equipping software engineers with secure AI-powered assets and services to accelerate software development.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader by global research firm Everest Group in its new report, "Custom Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025." This recognition underscores DXC's leadership in building differentiated, scalable and secure custom applications tailored to business needs.

Everest Group highlighted DXC's strengths in leveraging GenAI platforms, as well as in efficiency and productivity, identifying and recruiting top-tier talent with critical expertise, and maintaining high delivery standards. DXC's GenAI platform equips software engineers with a catalogue of powerful, governed and secure AI-powered assets and services, including coding assistants to accelerate software development, simplify complexities, and reduce operational costs.

"At DXC, we manage over 20,000 applications for clients globally and have transformed over 2 billion lines of code. We help enterprises streamline, modernize and accelerate their most critical applications, enabling greater agility and growth," said Anand Srivastava, Global Service Line and Capability Lead for Custom Application Services at DXC. "Our deep industry expertise and AI-driven innovation delivers measurable outcomes for our customers, and we're honored to have our work recognized by Everest Group."

Serving 2,000 customers in over 70 countries across industries including transportation, retail, telecommunications, and energy, DXC's intelligent automation and data-driven systems have resulted in a 25% acceleration of application development and 40% faster application testing for customers.

"DXC Technology has established itself as a Leader in the custom application development space, backed by its strong in-house capabilities and consistent delivery performance," says Ankit Gupta, Vice President at Everest Group. "With its AI platforms, the company accelerates software development by leveraging GenAI driven automation, significantly boosting productivity and efficiency. Clients value DXC's ability to identify and onboard top-tier talent, as well as its steadfast commitment to delivery excellence. These strengths have contributed to DXC's positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Custom Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

The PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess leading application services providers' relative market success and overall capability. The assessment is based on a comprehensive evaluation of 31 leading technology providers inclusive of case studies, interactions with service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the application services market. Leaders are placed based on their vision and strategy, ecosystem investments, ability to stay ahead of market trends, and maintenance of growth momentum.

As a trusted Custom Applications Services partner to enterprises across the globe, DXC empowers customers to take advantage of the latest digital platforms with custom applications, enabling increased resiliency, new product launches, and entrance into additional markets with minimal disruption.

An excerpt of Everest Group's report is available to view here. To learn more about DXC's Custom Application Services, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

