DXC Modernizes Customer Service and Applications for Telenor Sweden

Cloud migration scales contact center for Telenor Sweden customers

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has entered partnership with Telenor Sweden, one of the Nordic region's leading telecommunications providers, to modernize customer service operations and strengthen its technology estate. Building on a long-standing relationship, DXC has completed a major cloud migration for Telenor Sweden's customer service operations and is supporting broader application modernization efforts.

To meet digital demands, Telenor sought a partner with deep telecom expertise to modernize legacy systems, enhance customer engagement, and build a more scalable technology foundation.

DXC migrated Telenor's voice and chat channels for consumer and small business customers to a modern, cloud-based contact center platform. The new platform supports more than 500 concurrent specialists and handles more than 300,000 customer calls per month. The program included integration with dozens of back-office systems and the design of advanced call flows, enabling a seamless go-live.

In addition to the cloud migration, DXC is providing application services and development support for Telenor's customer service applications to help reduce operational complexity, streamline processes, and improve time to market. This also creates a foundation for future AI capabilities.

"This is more than a contact center upgrade," said Peter Skarendal, Managing Director, DXC Sweden. "We're also modernizing the applications behind it, which gives Telenor room to keep evolving its customer service and to layer in AI as the use cases mature."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com