DXC Launches Insurance SaaS Solution Availability in AWS Marketplace

ASHBURN, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced that its suite of DXC Assure SaaS insurance solutions is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors. The availability of DXC Assure SaaS insurance solutions in AWS Marketplace streamlines the purchase and management of DXC solutions for AWS customers.

"Making our insurance solutions available in AWS Marketplace demonstrates our commitment to meeting our customers wherever they are on their digital transformation journeys and delivering business value at every step along the way," said Ray August, President, Insurance Software & Business Process Services (ISB) for DXC. "By leveraging AWS, DXC continues to help insurers drive operational efficiencies, enhance security, and improve customers' experiences."

The initial solutions now available in AWS Marketplace include the DXC Assure Platform, DXC Assure BPM (powered by ServiceNow), DXC Assure Life+, DXC Assure Claims, DXC Assure Legal, and DXC Assure Legal Insights, with additional releases expected throughout 2025. These solutions allow insurers to leverage AI-powered tools for claims management, litigation, business process automation, and full-spectrum life and annuity insurance workflows.

DXC and AWS share a longstanding history in the insurance sector, with over 30 million policies managed by DXC software built on AWS. The availability of DXC's Assure SaaS insurance solutions in AWS Marketplace marks a new milestone in this collaboration, one that has already supported major transformations for global insurers. To date, the collaboration has led to over 200 DXC customer migrations to AWS.

As the leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate, helping insurers reduce complexity and costs across the 13 million policies it administers. With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is the trusted partner of choice for 80% of the insurers listed in Fortune's Global 500. To learn more, visit DXC Insurance Software & BPS.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.