DXC Launches Assure Broking Essentials: AI-Powered SaaS for Small and Mid-Sized Insurance Brokers

Introducing Assure Broking Essentials, a new multi-tenant solution designed to deliver superior service for small and mid-size insurance brokers

Bringing together the expertise of ecosystem partners such as ServiceNow and AWS, DXC's new SaaS solution modernizes operations to drive growth

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the launch of Assure Broking Essentials, an AI-powered, multi-tenant SaaS solution designed to simplify operations, accelerate transformation, and deliver superior customer service for small and mid-sized insurance brokers.

DXC Technology Logo

In the rapidly evolving insurance industry, brokers face mounting pressure to digitize, meet rising customer expectations, comply with regulatory requirements, and prepare for the future. Assure Broking Essentials provides a ready-to-deploy, cost-efficient platform that replaces legacy processes with an AI-first operating model. With built-in security and compliance, the SaaS solution meets requirements of evolving regulatory frameworks, including ACORD GRLC standards, enabling fast onboarding and integration into existing operations while driving sustainable growth.

"As the insurance industry continues to evolve, brokers face challenges from legacy technology constraints, skills shortages, and outdated processes," said Ray August, President, Insurance Software and BPS, DXC Technology. "With Assure Broking Essentials we are equipping small and mid-sized brokers with a secure, scalable, and AI-powered platform that boosts productivity, streamlines compliance, and elevates customer service."

"As organizations shift from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it at scale, the value of trusted, scalable platform partnerships is more important than ever," said Alix Douglas, GVP, Partner Solutions, ServiceNow. "DXC Assure Broking Essentials, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, helps deliver an exceptional client experience that seamlessly integrates customizable AI capabilities that are cost efficient and secure, accelerating enterprise transformation as whole. This partnership showcases what's possible when deep domain expertise meets a purpose-built platform for AI innovation at scale."

The solution leverages responsible AI, human-in-the-loop automation, and intelligent data extraction to improve efficiency, reduce complexity, and enable seamless workflows. By integrating DXC's proven insurance software with ServiceNow's workflow automation and AWS's secure cloud infrastructure, alongside Velonetic's industry expertise and mea platform's advanced document intelligence, DXC Assure Broking Essentials delivers enterprise-grade innovation without more costly IT investment.

This launch underscores DXC's commitment to modernizing the global insurance ecosystem and expands its portfolio of core broking solutions to support brokers of all sizes.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is the trusted partner of choice for brokers, processing over 50% of transactions through the London insurance market. As the leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate—helping brokers and (re)insurers reduce complexity and costs across more than one billion policies processed on DXC software. To learn more, visit our website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788637/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_DXC_Launches_Assure_Broking_Essenti.jpg