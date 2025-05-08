DXC Complete with SAP and Microsoft helps enable modernization for the RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP journeys and SAP Business AI solutions on Microsoft Azure

ASHBURN, Va., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today introduced DXC Complete with SAP and Microsoft to provide SAP customers with an accelerated path to modernization. As DXC's Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering, DXC Complete provides enterprises with a seamless approach to adopting the RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP journeys and SAP Business AI solutions on Microsoft Azure with single contract and flexible pricing models. Through streamlined transformation—like moving to SAP S/4HANA Cloud —customers can optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth.

DXC Collaborates with SAP and Microsoft to Simplify and Accelerate Enterprise Transformation

"Businesses today are challenged by growing technical complexity and increasing costs associated with maintaining legacy IT systems. DXC Complete with SAP and Microsoft allows us to simplify technology landscapes, reduce technical debt, and accelerate innovation for our clients," said Keith Costello, Global Managing Director and SAP Lead, DXC Consulting and Engineering Services."By leveraging DXC's expertise and proven capabilities in SAP, cloud, and managed services, we provide customers with a streamlined approach to SAP modernization with scalability, security, and operational excellence."

"With this collaboration, we look forward to helping customers simplify and accelerate business transformation together with SAP's leading cloud suite, enriched with SAP Business AI capabilities on Microsoft Azure and DXC's deep domain and industry expertise in managed services," said Peter Pluim, President, Enterprise Cloud Services, SAP SE.

DXC Complete delivers end-to-end cloud migration for SAP environments—enabling seamless migration, business process optimization, application management, and continuous improvement of SAP workloads. Customers can leverage RISE with SAP, GROW with SAP, and SAP Business AI on Microsoft Azure with single, flexible consumption models to help lower costs and simplify management.

Key highlights of DXC Complete with SAP and Microsoft include:

End-to-End Cloud Services from SAP - DXC delivers fully managed SAP solutions covering the entire lifecycle—from advisory and migration to modernization and ongoing support—ensuring smooth integration and transformation across SAP cloud environments.

- DXC delivers fully managed SAP solutions covering the entire lifecycle—from advisory and migration to modernization and ongoing support—ensuring smooth integration and transformation across SAP cloud environments. Improved Efficiency and Faster Innovation - Flexible pricing options like subscriptions, pay-as-you-go, bundled services, and unified billing help reduce costs and speed up time-to-value. The offering evolves with customer needs, including AI and cloud-native capabilities.

- Flexible pricing options like subscriptions, pay-as-you-go, bundled services, and unified billing help reduce costs and speed up time-to-value. The offering evolves with customer needs, including AI and cloud-native capabilities. Industry-Specific SAP Expertise – With a global team of 50,000+ engineers and consultants, DXC tackles some of the biggest challenges across industries, providing tailored SAP solutions that can help solve real-world challenges and deliver measurable results.

– With a global team of 50,000+ engineers and consultants, DXC tackles some of the biggest challenges across industries, providing tailored SAP solutions that can help solve real-world challenges and deliver measurable results. Built-In Microsoft Azure Integration - Combining SAP Business AI with Microsoft Azure's AI and analytics tools, DXC enables intelligent automation, predictive insights, and streamlined processes. SAP data is seamlessly connected across Azure, Microsoft 365, Teams, Power BI, and Power Platform to create a smarter, more connected enterprise.

"At Microsoft, we empower customers to achieve more through innovation, and by collaborating with DXC and SAP we are delivering a seamless, integrated solution that will accelerate SAP modernization," said Stephen Boyle, GSI Leader at Microsoft. "By leveraging Microsoft Azure, customers can unlock new levels of efficiency, scalability, and intelligence, to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence."

DXC Complete is available for clients globally and can be implemented across numerous cloud platforms. For more information on DXC Complete, please visit www.dxc.com/dxc-complete.

DXC is proud to be named a 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards Winner in the "Partner Learning and Skills Growth" category, showcasing excellence in driving business and co-innovation to help joint customers succeed. Join DXC, SAP, and Microsoft at SAP Sapphire in Orlando, May 19-21, and Madrid, May 26-28.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

