New agentic security service reduces operational costs through autonomous AI agents while delivering faster response times and scaling coverage

In 2025, 7AI's platform has saved security teams 224,000 analyst hours – equivalent to approximately 112 analyst years of work and $11.2 million

LAS VEGAS, August 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and 7AI, a leader in agentic security, today announced a strategic partnership to launch DXC Agentic Security Operations Center (SOC). As a category-defining moment, DXC will now integrate fully autonomous AI agents into its end-to-end managed security operations – from alert ingestion, through investigation to remediation – delivering enhanced speed, accuracy, and coverage for its customers globally. Additionally, DXC has implemented 7AI's platform to optimize its internal SOC capabilities.

DXC and 7AI Partner to Deliver Revolutionary AI-Powered Security Operations Service

In the next few years, AI is expected to reshape security operations and significantly automate and transform core SOC tasks. DXC and 7AI's partnership represents a fundamental shift in how managed security services are delivered, moving beyond traditional manual approaches to leverage 7AI's specialized AI agents that autonomously handle alert triage, threat investigation, and incident response. The new DXC Agentic SOC will be available to customers worldwide and delivers measurable improvements in security outcomes across speed, scale, and cost. By leveraging 7AI's platform, DXC Agentic SOC eliminates the traditional bottlenecks of manual alert processing, expecting to save customers 30 minutes to 2.5 hours per investigation reduce false positive rates that can consume analyst resources.

"The use of AI enhances security efforts by boosting efficiency, augmenting human skills, and enabling SOCs to scale and deliver greater value in the face of growing cyber threats," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services at DXC. "The future of security operations isn't about more tools or more automation, it's about intelligent AI agents that deliver measurably better outcomes. By partnering with 7AI, we're pioneering the next phase of managed security services, delivering better insights, faster response times and, ultimately, superior protections for our customers."

Across 7AI's customer base, the 7AI platform has already saved security teams over 224,000 analyst hours – equivalent to 112 full-time analyst years of work and more than $11.2 million in reclaimed productivity. With the platform projected to save customers over $100 million in 2025, according to 7AI, the company's Dynamic Reasoning innovation autonomously determines the appropriate investigative approach for novel, never-before-seen threats in real time - without requiring pre-written playbooks or rules. Customers will benefit from DXC's security experts for implementation and ongoing support, as well as incident response and breach management services to ensure rapid remediation. Additionally, as part of its managed service, DXC's extensive network provides anonymized threat patterns and intelligence that enhance 7AI, improving detection capabilities while maintaining strict client data protection. This includes comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance services, tailored to the unique needs of each customer.

"DXC's global cybersecurity scale - serving hundreds of customers, across 25 delivery centers that process 4.5 million daily security threats – provide the real-world data environment essential for advancing our AI. This combination of proven security leadership and operational breadth makes DXC the ideal partner for delivering truly agentic security solutions to the enterprise market," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-Founder of 7AI. "This partnership validates our vision for a new era where security teams can focus exclusively on security outcomes. DXC customers will experience what it means to have AI agents that continuously improve their understanding of each organization's unique security context."

Experience the Future at Black Hat 2025

Customers and prospects can experience live demonstrations of DXC Agentic SOC at the 7AI booth (#1940) and visit DXC in the AI Pavilion (booth 4412) during Black Hat 2025, August 3-8 in Las Vegas. The announcement at Black Hat reinforces DXC's position as a cybersecurity innovator, showcasing live autonomous AI investigations that traditionally require hours of manual analyst work. DXC representatives will be available to discuss implementation, customization options, and integration with existing DXC services.

To learn more about DXC Agentic SOC, visit www.dxc.com/agentic-soc

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About 7AI

7AI is the leader in agentic security, delivering the industry's first agentic security platform that harnesses specialized AI agents to autonomously handle essential security operations tasks. Founded in 2024 by cybersecurity veterans Lior Div and Yonatan Striem-Amit, creators of Cybereason, 7AI enables security teams to shift from reactive, manual processes to proactive, autonomous defense. The company's Dynamic Reasoning technology allows AI agents to adapt their decision-making based on contextual understanding of each unique security scenario, eliminating false positives and delivering actionable conclusions at machine speed. Backed by Greylock Partners, Spark Capital, and CRV, 7AI empowers security leaders to position their organizations at the forefront of the AI transformation. For more information, visit www.7ai.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Angelena Abate, Media Relations, angelena.abate@dxc.com; Ted Weismann, Marketbridge for 7AI, 7AI@marketbridge.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743122/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_DXC_and_7AI_Partner_to_Deliver_Revo.jpg