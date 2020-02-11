DVIGear Introduces New DisplayNet® and HyperLight® Products at ISE 2020

Advanced Features Make DisplayNet the Most Versatile SDVoE Platform

HyperLight Cables Revolutionize Signal Extension Technology

MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of digital connectivity solutions, is exhibiting its latest breakthrough products, including its new DN-225 Series DisplayNet® and expanded range of HyperLight® Active Optical Cables at ISE 2020, Stand 1-M100 from February 11-14, 2020 in Amsterdam, NL.

DisplayNet – The Most Versatile SDVoE Platform

Powered by the latest generation of SDVoE technology, DisplayNet products provide highly flexible AV Distribution with zero frame latency, artifact-free image quality, and near-infinite scalability. The DisplayNet family supports resolutions of up to 4K/60p (4:4:4) with 8-bit color, or 4K/60p (4:2:2) with 10 or 12-bit color, with extension distances of up to 100m with copper, and up to 30km with single-mode fiber. Unlike traditional AV matrix switchers, DisplayNet delivers multi-layer signal routing. Audio, video, and control signals may be routed independently to any combination of receivers, which allows for any configuration of transmitters and receivers, with nearly limitless expansion possibilities.

DN-200 Series – Advanced Functionality

The DN-200 Series offers an array of powerful features such as Fast Switching, Advanced Video Wall processing and a customizable MultiViewer engine, replacing a myriad of dedicated units. New for this year are the DN-225 transmitters and receivers, which offer both fiber and copper connectivity in the same compact, fanless form-factor as previous DN-200 Series devices. DN-225 transmitters and receivers are available now for immediate delivery.

DN-150 Series – Unprecedented Value

The DN-150 Series brings cutting-edge SDVoE technology and AV signal routing performance to an all new price point, delivering unprecedented value. Available in copper or fiber models, these units provide extension distances of up to 100 meters over CAT6A and up to 30km with single-mode fiber. Like the DN-200 Series, the DN-150 Series supports resolutions of up to 4K/60p (4:4:4) with 8-bit color, or 4K/60p (4:2:2) with up to 12-bit color.

DVIGear will also be exhibiting the DN-150-TX-Quad HDMI Input Module for the NETGEAR M4300-96X network switch. This module delivers the equivalent of four individual DN-150 transmitter units in a very compact package – at half of the cost per port compared to individual transmitter devices. The DN-150-TX-Quad is available now.

DisplayNet Manager – The Best SDVoE Management Platform

Also shown will be the latest improvements made to DisplayNet Manager, which provides a powerful, yet intuitive web-based User Interface for system set up and installation, as well as a simple and easy-to-use set of API commands that enable third party controllers to manage all aspects of the system. These new enhancements add advanced functionality for skilled system integrators, while maintaining the trademark ease-of-use that DisplayNet Manager is known for. "One of the big differentiators for DisplayNet is that we provide deep insight into how DisplayNet Manager interacts with the DisplayNet API," said Matthew Pulsipher, Product Manager at DVIGear. "If you want to know how to automate something, all you have to do is perform that action in DisplayNet Manager, and the API command is provided directly to you in our management console."

Formula IP – Race to win!

Returning to ISE is DVIGear's popular Formula IP showcase, in which show participants drive a simulated HyperCar using DisplayNet for AV and USB extension. The showcase serves as a demonstration of DisplayNet's support for full 4K/60 resolution, with full USB 2.0 extension, zero-frame latency, and zero-artifact image quality. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest drivers, with a daily grand prize for the fastest driver of the day.

HyperLight Active Optical Cables – Revolutionizing Signal Extension

DVIGear will also have a dedicated showcase for their expanded range of HyperLight Active Optical Cables. This showcase will host demonstrations of HyperLight products, including a live demonstration of 8K/60 DisplayPort signal extension.

Unlike traditional active extenders, HyperLight cables are capable of lengths up to 100 meters (328 ft.) with no external wiring, mid-cable powered extension, or fiber termination required. All HyperLight cables are plenum rated (UL CMP-OF – File E471410). Constructed using a hybrid design of Polyfluorinated Optical Fiber and copper wires, they are rugged yet lightweight, compact and highly flexible, with a two millimeters minimum bend radius. To further minimize cable diameter, HyperLight docking connectors may be detached, making the cables easy to install in narrow conduits and plenum spaces. The optical video transmission path provides a very low RFI / EMI profile that allows the cables to be installed in sensitive applications with strict security requirements. HyperLight cables are ideally suited for applications that require ultra-high resolution signals to be extended over long runs with flawless image quality.

HyperLight cables are available in DVI, HDMI (4K/60), and DisplayPort 1.4 varieties. DVIGear will be introducing a prototype for a new 8K-capable HyperLight HDMI cable at ISE 2020.

Sneak Preview – Other New Products

DVIGear will also be previewing other new products, including a range of new 4K/60 twisted-pair and optical extenders, at ISE 2020 this year. For more information, visit Stand 1-M100.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, MultiViewers and HyperLight® active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet, DisplayNet & Design, HyperLight and HyperLight & Design are registered trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc. SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance. © 2020 DVIGear, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Matthew Pulsipher / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com

