Dutch Structuring Technologies Improves Accuracy and Precision for Innovative Plant-Based Protein Production Process

Kinetix solution allows manufacturer to more closely mimic meat's texture and taste, while lowering energy costs and enhancing end-product flexibility

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Dutch Structuring Technologies (DST) is using its Kinetix servo solution to maintain the demanding micro-dosing precision levels in its new continuous meat-replacement production technology.

DST, based in Zwaag in the Netherlands, was founded to develop and produce next-generation plant-based long-fibered meat and fish substitutes, using new technologies and production techniques that are designed to outperform existing processes in terms of flavoring, flexibility and scalability.

Its new solution, which includes a variety of intelligent devices from Rockwell Automation, uses precision control of different continuous shearing and mixing formulae to turn plant proteins and water into a wide variety of products that exhibit more realistic meat-like textures and tastes.

Developed by Dutch mixing system specialist Sobatech and supported by Routeco Netherlands, a Rockwell Automation authorized distributor partner, the Continuous High Shear (CHS) technology will not only widen the market in terms of texture/replacement possibilities but will also bring costs down to a level comparable with current animal proteins.

"Our focus is helping developers make new plant-based and hybrid products that are as close as possible to the meat-based ones they replace," explains Julian Lekner, co-founder of DST. "Food producers have been looking for the next big technology, and we believe that our CHS process answers their call. What's more, flavors and colors can be added directly, removing the need for post-processing steps."

"The continuous method of operation demands incredibly accurate mixing, dosing and parameter control to deliver the perfect texture," said Clint op den Buijsch, sales engineer at Routeco Netherlands.

"The meat- and plant-protein markets are developing at a staggering pace," said Roger Gaemperle, head of industry strategy and marketing, CPG and life sciences, EMEA, at Rockwell Automation. "New technologies and digitalization are expanding what is possible in terms of processing, control and management. Meat replacement is seeing huge growth but until now, extrusion has been the only widely available technology. This new shearing process will introduce a paradigm shift in terms of what is now achievable."

